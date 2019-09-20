The Best Thursday Deals: 75% Off Home Furniture, Discounted Samsung Sound Bars, and More

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
It’s tough to get that excited about buying furniture, but it’s a whole lot easier to get motivated when you know you won’t be draining your bank account. Luckily, right now you can pick up tons of great new stuff for nearly every room in your house at prices up to 75% off thanks to an epic clearance sale that just kicked off at Wayfair. Though that’s just one of the great bargains we’ve tracked down today.
In today’s Daily Deals, we’ve mined the web and found other can’t-miss discounts on everything from Samsung sound bars, to wireless Beats headphones, outdoor tools, and more. Just don’t sleep on these, since they won’t be around for long.
Up to 75% off a huge selection of home goods and furniture
If you’re feeling inspired to give your own place an extreme home makeover, right now’s a good time to sink your teeth into the effort. Wayfair is running an all-encompassing September clearance sale on furniture for pretty much every corner of your house and has slashed prices on select items by up to 75%. Mattresses, area rugs, accent furniture, lighting, wall art, storage solutions, entertainment hubs, and more are all up for grabs for deep discounts.
Get it at Wayfair
$400 off the Samsung Sound + Slim sound bar
Though they aren’t very big, a sound bar packs some serious power and can be a great start when you’re dipping your toe into creating a home theater setup. Right now, Samsung’s popular Sound + Slim model, typically retailing for $700, is up for grabs for just $299. With 5.1-channel audio, it’s packed with seven built-in speakers, and is unobtrusive enough to seamlessly blend into any living room aesthetic.
Get it on Amazon
$170 off Beats Solo3 wireless headphones
Earlier this week, we highlighted an incredible 50% off deal on these excellent on-ear Bluetooth headphones from Beats, but now the price on the popular model has dropped another $20 -- making it the lowest price ever offered for them. With 40 hours of battery life and a convenient “Fast Fuel” charge function that gives you three hours of juice in just five minutes, they’re perfect for traveling. Plus, they’re equipped with Apple’s W1 chip (the same one used in AirPods), which means they play nice with all of the brand's devices, and you can seamlessly switch between listening via any that you own.
Get it on Amazon
Other notable deals of the day
- Up to 40% off select outdoor electric outdoor tools [Get it at Home Depot]
- Save 20% on a bunch of luxury Seiko men’s watches [Get it at Macy’s]
- Save $260 Kitchen-Aid stand mixers [Get it at Best Buy]
- Save 40% on De'Longhi's BAR Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Maker [Get it on Amazon]
- Save 40% on Eagle Creek's XL rolling duffle bag [Get it on Amazon]