The Best Friday Deals: Bargain Bar Carts, Apple AirPods, and More

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Would You Eat an Avocado Pizza?
Friday is finally here, and to help you get your weekend started a bit early we have a few things to celebrate. Namely, discounts on great gadgets and gear from some of our favorite brands.
In today’s Daily Deals, we’ve found bargains on a bunch of stylish bar carts, cheaper prices on the latest model of AirPods, a big Nike sale, and more. You’ll want to move fast, though, because the low prices won’t stick around for long.
Over 400 different bar carts under $200
A proper home bar should be stocked with the right tools and, of course, plenty of booze. But you also need a nice place to show it all off. Right now’s a perfect time to pick out a new bar cart to showcase your cocktail appreciation thanks to a big sale at Wayfair, where over 400 different models and styles are up for grabs for well under $200.
Get it at Wayfair
Discounts on both versions of Apple’s latest AirPods
If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to finally make the leap and get a pair of Apple AirPods, your patience may have paid off. That’s because right now -- on the same day the iPhone 11 officially drops -- Amazon is cutting the price on both versions of the latest model of the popular wireless earbuds. The latest version which come equipped with the new H1 chip, which allows for faster wireless connections to your devices. You can snag the wireless charging case model for $169 (15% off the normal price) or the regular charging case model for $144, which is $15 cheaper than usual.
Get it on Amazon [Wireless Charging, Regular Charging]
Other notable deals of the day
- 21% off DASH compact electric air fryers [Get it on Amazon]
- 25% off Sodastream Jet sparkling water makers [Get it on Amazon]
- Up to 25% off select Nike sneakers and accessories [Get it at Nike]
- 50% off Instant Pot Ultra 3-quart 10-in-1 programmable pressure cookers [Get it on Amazon]