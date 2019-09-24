Thrillist
The Best Monday Deals: Wireless Bose Speakers, Great Hard Shell Luggage, and More

If you’re feeling a little whacked out in a post-weekend haze, we’ve got something that will hopefully help perk you up. We've tracked quite a few standout sales on gadgets, gear, and more from some of our favorite brands.

In today’s Daily Deals, we scoured the web and found the lowest-price-ever on one of the best wireless Bose speakers, discounted Delsey hard shell luggage, a huge J. Crew sale, and lots more. Just don’t wait too long, because these won’t stick around for long.

Get $200 off Bose's wireless SoundTouch 30 speaker

Bose just slashed the price of its most powerful wireless speaker by $200, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. The SoundTouch 30 wireless smart speaker is currently up for grabs for just $299.95, packing the sort of rich, room-filling audio you’ve come to expect from the industry-leading brand, plus smarts that allow you to easily listen directly via a number of popular streaming services. It’s also Alexa-enabled, which means you’ll be able to completely control it using just voice commands. 
Get up to 39% off Delsey hard shell spinner luggage

If you’re hitting the road and need something other than a solid duffle bag or travel backpack to squirrel away all your stuff, now’s a good time to pick up a slick hard shell spinner bag thanks to a one-day-only sale on Delsey luggage. A variety of colorful and different sized bags from the popular French brand are available via Amazon for up to 39% off.
Other notable deals of the day