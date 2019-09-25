The Best Tuesday Deals: Robot Vacuum Bargains, L.L. Bean Boots, and More

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Don’t let Tuesday get you down. How could you when you there are such sweet, sweet, discounts on a gear, gadgets, and more from some of our favorite brands?
In today’s Daily Deals, we’ve tracked down budget-friendly robot vacuums for under a $100, a wide-ranging L.L. Bean boot and rain gear sale, discounts on our favorite travel pillows, and more. Just don’t sleep on these, because they won’t be around for long.
Robot vacuums under $100
Why vacuum your floors yourself when you could enlist a helpful little robot to do it for you? Typically, a robo-vac will set you back several hundred bucks, but right now you can pick one up for under $100.. Amazon is currently a one-day-only sale on well-rated Coredy brand robot vacuums, equipped with sensor technology and quiet cleaning tech to criss-cross around your hardwood and carpets unaided, keeping things nice and clean. They may not offer automatic recharging or other flashy bells and whistles like some top-tier competitor brands, but they’re a solid option if you’re ready to dip your toe into the robo-vac space without dropping a ton of cash.
Get it on Amazon
20% off L.L. Bean boots and rain gear
If you’ve never been the type to invest in proper wet weather gear, now’s your chance to do so on a budget thanks to a wide-ranging L.L. Bean sale on a bunch of rain gear. The iconic outdoor brand is running a lightening sale on its signature flannel-lined duck boots, rain jackets, and a wide-ranging grab bag of other products designed to keep you dry through the end of Wednesday 9/25 when you use code SPLASH20 at checkout.
Get it at L.L. Bean
64% off Harmon Kardon's Bluetooth sound bar
If you're ready to add a powerful sound bar to your home entertainment set up (and frankly, what are you waiting for?), you'd be wise to take advantage of this incredible deal on Harmon Kardon's HK SB20 Bluetooth-equipped version. The renowned audio brand just dropped the price by 64%, meaning you can get it for a cool $180 versus the $500 it typically sells for. Connect anything from your TV to your smartphone, then sit back and enjoy the "theater quality sound," including some truly thumping bass thanks to its dedicated subwoofer.
Get it at HarmanAudio.com
Other notable deals of the day
- Get $55 off Garmin HD Dash Cam [Get it at Best Buy]
- $10 off our favorite Trtl travel pillow [Get it at Woot]
- Get 25% off select Nike sneakers and running shoes [Use code SPRINT at checkout at Nike]
- Get 15% off hotels during Hotels.com end-of-summer sale [Book by 9/29 at Hotels.com]