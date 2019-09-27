The Best Thursday Deals: Discounted Bar Carts, Dyson Vacuums, and More

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Would You Eat an Avocado Pizza?
It’s (almost) Friday! To help power you through the home-stretch, we’ve found some stand-out sales on lots of gear, gadgets, and home goods from some of our favorite brands and sites.
In today’s Daily Deals, we have big discounts on hundreds of stylish and cool bar carts, a sale on one of Dyson’s best vacuums, Reebok classic sneakers, and more. Just don’t sleep on them, because they won’t be around for long.
Get up 65% off cool new bar carts
A simple bar cart can go a long way in when you're looking to achieve a more adult vibe at home, and right now’s a great time to buy one thanks to this massive Wayfair sale. The home goods e-tailer has slashed prices on nearly 500 different models, so you shouldn’t have trouble finding one to suit your space. If you’re on a tight budget, some are even up for grabs for under $50.
Get it at Wayfair
Get $150 off the Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum
If you’ve ever owned -- or just used -- a Dyson vacuum, you know just how superior they are in much every way. The trouble is, they’re typically priced accordingly. Luckily, right now you can score a cool $150 off one of its best models, the Cyclone V10 Absolute, which is currently on sale for $450. The upright wireless machine is a cleaning powerhouse, with a Torque drive cleaner head that sucks up dirt like an absolute beast (its bristles are also gentle enough to use it on delicate wood floors, though).
Get it at Dyson
Other notable deals of the day
- 50% off select Milwaukee power tools [Get it at Home Depot]
- Get up to 60% off all J. Crew Factory items [Use code YAYFALL at J. Crew Factory]
- Up to 50% off Nike & Adidas footwear during Dick’s Sporting Good’s one-day flash sale [Get it at Dick’s Sporting Goods]
- Up to 60% off tons of stuff at Top Shop [Get it at Topshop]
- Get 40% off Reebok Classic kicks [Use code 40CLASSIC to get the deal at Reebok]
- Get up to 65% off select regular priced Mountain Hardware gear [Use code MHW at Mountain Hardware]