Thrillist
Shopping

The Best Friday Deals: Beats Earbuds, Denon Sound Bars, and More

By Updated On 09/27/2019 at 01:19PM EST By Updated On 09/27/2019 at 01:19PM EST
Denon

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

The weekend is just hours away, but why not get the celebrations started a bit early by saving big money on gear, gadgets, and more from some of our favorite brands and site?

In today’s Daily Deals, we mined the web and found discounts on Beats wireless headphones, Denon sound bars, top-notch coffee makers, Levi’s denim, and more. Don’t snooze on them, though because they won’t be around for long. 

Get $300 off Denon’s HomeCinema wireless sound bar

A big new 4K flatscreen is essential to upgrading your home entertainment setup, but if you really want to blow it out, you’ll also want to invest in a sound bar. Right now’s a great time to just that, because one of the best on the market is $300 cheaper than usual. Amazon just slashed the price from $800 to $500 on Denon’s HomeCinema wireless sound bar and sub woofer, which is not only noted for its killer, powerful sound, but is Alexa-enabled so you can control it hands-free.
Get it on Amazon

Get 30% off BeatsX wireless headphones

If you’re on the lookout for a new pair of in-ear wireless headphones, some of our favorites are at their lowest price ever right now. The BeatsX wireless headphones, which boast an eight hour battery life (and Beats’ popular “Fast Fuel” quick-charging feature) and the Apple W1 chip, sound great and make for a solid companion for your commute, workout, and travels. Woot just reduced the price by 30%, so you can grab them today only for a cool $69.99.
Get it at Woot

Other notable deals of the day