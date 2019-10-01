The Best Monday Deals: Samsung 8K TVs, 360-Degree Action Cameras, and More

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
It may be Monday again, but what better way to cope than by indulging in a little retail therapy? There are plenty of great sales running right now on gear, gadgets, and more from some of our favorite brands.
In today’s Daily Deals, we’ve uncovered discounted 4K and 8K flatscreen smart TVs, Rylo action camera bargains, a promotion on top-notch butcher-quality ground beef, and more. Don’t wait around, though, because these won’t be around for long.
Get $130 off 58-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs
If you’ve been meaning to get a big-screen experience at home but don’t want to spend more than $300, now’s your chance because this 58-inch 4K smart TV from Hisense is currently up for grabs at its lowest price ever -- $299.99. It’s equipped with Android OS with built-in apps and Google Assistant for voice control, and has earned high marks for its rich contrast and motion tracking (so it can keep up with fast-moving sports and more).
Get it at Walmart
Get the lowest price ever on Samsung 8K TVs
For folks whose flatscreen budget is a significantly higher, right now’s a great time to pull the trigger on one of the most spectacular setups on the market. Samsung’s lineup of 8K flatscreens -- capable of unreal picture resolution -- are down to their cheapest prices ever. Of course, “cheap” is a relative word here, considering even at 37% off the smallest (the 55-inch model) is still nearly $2,200. Still, if you’ve been holding out to make the move until their original retail prices dropped big time, now’s your chance.
Get the 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, or 82-inch on Amazon
Get $300 off 360-degree Rylo action cameras
For daredevils and video-obsessed techies who’ve been itching to start capturing wildly immersive #content, right now you can get a top-notch 360-degree action camera for just $199, which is $300 off its normal retail price. The compact Rylo 360 video camera can capture your entire surroundings in 5.8K, and is equipped with features that provide for cinema-quality stabilization, and the ability to perfectly frame your shot after it's in the can.
Get it at Best Buy
Other notable deals of the day
- Get 2lbs of free ground beef for life when you sign up for a Butcher Box subscription [Claim the deal at Butcher Box]
- Get 50% off Eddie Bauer flannel shirts and jeans [Get it at Eddie Bauer]
- Get 50% off Braha hoverboards w/ light-up wheels [Get it on Amazon]
- Get 41% off Samsung's 43-inch Frame QLED 4K smart TV [Get it on Amazon]