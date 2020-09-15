Shopping Treat Your Taste Buds to These Gourmet Meal Kits From Chef Daniel Boulud The renowned French chef is now shipping a selection of gourmet meal kits directly to your door via Goldbelly

If missing out on fine dining experiences has compelled you attempt your own gourmet forays in the kitchen, you're not alone. However, wouldn't it be a whole lot better if a world-class culinary icon was around to give you a leg up? Well, good news, there is, because renowned chef Daniel Boulud is now shipping premium meal kits that'll allow you to easily prepare some of his finest French recipes in the comfort of your own home. Boulud -- who is chef-owner of 12 different renowned restaurants around the world -- just teamed up with Goldbelly, which is shipping four different seasonal meal kits all across the country. It's worth noting that much like Boulud's restaurants, they're each a bit pricey (but nonetheless well worth it if you're willing to treat yourself). Here's a taste of what's up for grabs.

Bouillabaisse Kit for 4 Price: $379

This traditional Provençal seafood stew can seem a bit daunting upon first blush, but Boulud's kit is designed to easily "teleport your family and friends to the coast of the French Riviera." In this pack, you'll get 1.5-quarts of Bouillabaisse broth, four pieces snapper, four pieces snapper, four pieces seabass, four pieces tilefish, four pieces monkfish, four Carolina shrimp, eight mussels (cooked on the halfshelll), one pount squid with marinade, fennel, saffron potatoes, tomatoes, garlic rouille, and croutons.

Scharbauer Ranch Wagyu Beef & Butter Kit Price: $329

Itching for some mouthwatering steak? This pack includes three cuts of beef from Boulud's favorite ranch in Texas -- Scharbaur Ranch -- plus three different compound butters to accompany them, in proper French fashion. Each kit includes one 18-ounce wagyu strip loin, two wagyu beef tenderloin tournedos (7 ounces each), one 16-ounce wagyu Denver cut, plus red wine shallot butter, smoked red pepper butter, persillade butter, and a five-pepper mix and course salt.

Red Wine Braised Beef Short Ribs Kit Price: $349

Inspired by a classic dish served at Boulud's storied NYC Restaurant DANIEL since 1993, this Red Wine Braised Beef Short Ribs kit will treat you to a truly transcendent traiditional Provençal dinner. In it you'l get everything you need to serve four people, including 24 ounces of braised short ribs, 16 ounces of sauce, 8 braised carrots, 12 red wine braised pearl onions, 8 cooked button mushrooms, 8 pieces celery, a cooked mashed potato base, grated parmesan, and parsley.

Daniel's French Sweets Gift Box Price: $135

This beautiful "gift" box (which is totally worth gifting yourself) is packed with a selection of premium French sweets hand picked by Chef Boulud himself. In it, you'll find a dozen assorted macarons, four madeleines, four cannelé (rich, custardy baked delicacies with a vanilla flavor and hint of rum), and 18 pâte de fruits.