With the weekend finally here (thank goodness), we’re firmly in the Memorial Day deals hangover with a number of lingering sales that are still active with the gear up to Father’s Day a few weeks away. It’s also the time when retailers extend sales after Memorial Day to squeeze a little bit more juice out of them.
Speaking of Father’s Day, there are 16 days until the holiday hits on June 16, so now is a good time to get a head start and take advantage of these deals on travel gear, cookware, books, and Amazon devices for Friday. If you can’t think of something fun to gift your dad this June, we found a few deals that might show your appreciation for him.
We rounded up deep discounts on Nike and Timbuk2 bags and apparel, such as save up to 25% on Nike duffel bags, shorts, and polo shirts (if your dad is the sporting type), while you can also save up to 55% on Timbuk2’s Classic Messenger Bag and Walker Pack. Timbuk2 gear is rarely discounted this low, so take advantage before it goes away.
You can also get up to 80% off select History e-books for Kindle on Amazon. This deal is only good for today, so act fast before it's too late.
However, if this isn’t your dad’s thing, we have you covered with deals on Amazon devices for video streaming -- if he’s the type of guy who wants to sit on a couch and watch something binge worthy all day every day (no judgement here). We took the time and scoured retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Barnes & Noble, and more to find the best deals for you.
Travel gear and backpacks
- Save 23% on Coleman soft cooler backpack. - [Get it]
- Save 35% on eBags Medium Packing Cubes for Travel. - [Get it]
- Save 24% on defway Travel Wallet RFID Blocking Document Organizer Bag. - [Get it]
- Save up to 55% on AmazonBasics Luggage and Travel. - [Get it]
- Save up to 25% off select Nike products like shorts, duffle bag, and more. - [Get it]
- Save up to 25% on OGIO backpacks and luggage for their "Back to Summer" promotion. - [Get it]
- Save up to 55% on Timbuk2 backpacks and bags. - [Get it]
- Save 15% off Samsonite Spinner Underseat with USB Port. - [Get it]
- Save up To 35% on Knomo Bags. - [Get it]
Cookware
- Kmart: Save up to 25% on grills from Kenmore, Char-Broil, BBQ-Pro, and more. - [Get it]
- Lowe’s: Save up to 50% on select grills. - [Get it]
- Amazon: You can save 31% on Instant Pot DUO Plus 60, as well as save 43% on uKeg 128oz Pressurized Growler for Craft Beer. - [Get it]
- Best Buy: Save up to $100 on select KitchenAid small appliances and mixers.- [Get it]
- Walmart: Save up to $200 on select grills from Char-Broil, RevoAce, and more. - [Get it]
- Home Depot: Save up to 40% on major and small appliances from Whirlpool, GE, and more. - [Get it]
Entertainment deals
- Barnes & Noble: Save up to 40% on select books that dads will love, such as Lake of the Ozarks, Dad Jokes, Miracle at St. Andrews, and more. You can also get more than 20% off on the best new releases & bestsellers, like Five Feet Apart, The Hate U Give, Girl, Stop Apologizing, and much, much more. - [Get it]
- Amazon: You can get up to 80% off select History reads on Kindle - [Get it]
Amazon Devices on Sale
- Save $10 on Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa Voice Remote. - [Get it]
- Save $10 on Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote. - [Get it]
- Save $40 on Fire TV Cube, hands-free with Alexa and 4K Ultra HD. - [Get it]
- Save $15 on Echo Input. - [Get it]
- Save $50 on Fire TV Recast (1TB). - [Get it]
- Save $40 on Fire TV Recast (500GB). - [Get it]
- Save $35 on Echo Dot Kids Edition. - [Get it]
- Buy two Echo Show 5, get $30 off original price. - [Get it]
- Save $10 on Fire 7 tablets (previous 7th generation). - [Get it]
- Buy two Echo Dots (3rd gen), get $40 off original price. - [Get it]
- Buy three Echo Dots (3rd gen), get $80 off original price. - [Get it]
- Buy Echo Show (2nd gen) and Echo Show 5, get $50 off. - [Get it]
- Buy two Echos, get $80 off original price. - [Get it]
- Buy Echo Show 5 and Ring Video Doorbell Pro, get $50 off. - [Get it]
- Buy two Amazon Cloud Cams, save $40. - [Get it]
- Buy three Amazon Cloud Cams, save $70. - [Get it]
- Buy two Echo Spots, get $40 off. - [Get it]
- Buy two Echo Shows (2nd gen), get $100 off original price. - [Get it]
- Buy Echo Show (2nd gen), get free Echo Dot (3rd gen). - [Get it]
- Buy Echo (2nd gen) and Echo Dot (3rd gen), save $20. - [Get it]
- Buy Echo Show (2nd gen) and Ring Video Doorbell Pro, get $80 off. - [Get it]
- Save 25% when you buy two Fire Kids Edition Tablets. - [Get it]
- Buy two Ring Stick Up Cams, save $30. - [Get it]
- Buy three Fire HD 10 tablets and save $120. - [Get it]
- Buy two Ring Spotlight Cams, save $29 and get a free Echo Dot. - [Get it]
- Buy three Fire HD 8 tablets and save $60. - [Get it]
Note: All of the prices are accurate to the merchant’s list price at the time of publication.
