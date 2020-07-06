Create a Backyard Party Zone With Big Discounts on Outdoor Essentials

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Big blowout block parties may be out for now, but that's no reason not to transform your outdoor patio, front stoop, back deck, or -- if you're lucky -- full backyard into the sort of den of fun you deserve. We're talking lawn games, grills, shade tents, portable seating, ping pong tables, and more, all of which is currently on sale at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Whether you're looking for a simple outdoor cooking setup, easy-to-carry (and store) seating, or just some vaguely competitive would-be drinking games to distract you from the fact that this summer isn't quite what you thought it would be, Dick's has you covered. There are literally hundreds of items in the mix at prices up to 40% off, but we've rounded up some highlights that initially caught our eye.