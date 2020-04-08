Visit Japan From Your Couch With Bokksu's Japanese Snack Subscription

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Although all travel plans are on hold right now, that doesn't mean you can't take yourself on a culinary journey from the comfort of your couch. Bokksu, the subscription delivery service that sends boxes filled with a smorgasbord of "Japan-exclusive snacks" is one of the easiest ways to make your daylong grazing at home a bit more adventurous, and right now it's offering Thrillist readers an exclusive 15% off using code THRILL15.
To get in on the deal, you can choose to sign up for the "Classic" or "Tasting" box size, which come packed with 20-25 or 10-14 snacks, respectively. Then, you'll select your delivery frequency, whether you want just one box delivered ($40), a three-month subscription of one delivery per month ($39), or a full year's worth ($37).
Every month, you'll receive a box filled with snacks sourced directly from local makers in Japan and curated around a theme. For instance, your first box will showcase what a year in Japan tastes like across all four seasons, and come stocked with everything from red bean crackers and matcha chocolate stick cake to mochi puffs and yuzu candy. Subsequent months will feature more specific themes (e.g., "Citrus Summer," "Spring Picnic," "Haunted Harvest," etc.) and come included with a small cultural booklet that includes relevant information about Japan and each of the snacks included.
If you're ready to expand your snacking horizons head over to Bokksu and enter code THRILL15 when you sign up for a subscription to get 15% off through April 30.