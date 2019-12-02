Get $10 Off a Disney+ Subscription With This Cyber Monday Deal

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
If you aren't among the 10 million-plus people who've already signed up for Disney+, you may be feeling a bit of FOMO knowing you're missing out on access to a bunch of new original content and a massive catalog of classics. Luckily, this Cyber Monday's a great time to lock in a cheaper-than-usual subscription to watch The Mandalorian and everything else on the new platform.
Today only, annual subscriptions to Disney+ are just $59.99, which is $10 cheaper than the normal $69.99 fee you'd pay to get the service for 12 months (otherwise it's $6.99 a month -- or nearly $84 a year). Essentially, this one-day-only Cyber Monday special means you'll only be paying $5 a month to lock in the subscription until next December.
