What to Pack for a Trip to Disney World, According to Experts

Unlike prepping for a conventional journey to, say, Europe, packing for a trip to the Disney parks is all about armoring yourself for another dimension. You’re not visiting a new continent—you’re entering a new universe. A wonderland, some might even call it.

“Walt Disney’s parks give people a chance to truly get away. It’s all about fully immersing yourself in the world of Disney,” says Michael Belmont, editor-in-chief at The Park Prodigy, a travel site devoted to Disney World and Universal Studios. “There’s a reason it’s known as the happiest place on Earth.”

Ethereal wonder aside, however, you still need to pack (unless your candlesticks and teapots moonlight as household butlers). Which begs the question: What, exactly, do mere mortals bring along on an inter-dimensional adventure?

Well, there are a few key factors to keep in mind: Whether you’re opting for Disney World (Florida) or Disneyland (California), you can expect a full range of climates. Yes, there’s the famed heat of the states themselves, but also the snowy peaks of the Matterhorn roller coaster, the oceanic tumult of the Pirates of the Caribbean boat ride, and the Amazonian humidity of the Jungle Cruise.

Moreover, it’s important to remember that Disney World is a theme park—and theme parks have rules. Ahead of time, you’ll need to know if water bottles are permitted, if close-toed shoes are mandatory, whether flash photography is welcome, and so on. So, in light of preserving the magic—and absolving you of too much efficient planning around your escapist vacation—we’ve gone ahead and tapped a few Disney-specific travel experts like Belmont to find out all the essentials to add to your Disney packing list.

Let’s get down to business (get it?).