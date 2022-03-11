How to Make a Statement Headboard Using Old Books

A book collection can reveal a lot about its owner. Do they prefer nonfiction to fiction? Are they sci-fi fans or romantics? Have they ascribed to a self-help doctrine, or is it escapism that appeals? No matter the subject, the arrangement of the books itself can set a collection apart. A corner bookshelf makes sense in an old-world office, while an open credenza is perfect in a mid-century modern living room. It’s easy for voracious readers to outgrow traditional book storage, though, especially over time. Instead of parting with your beloved volumes, try enlisting your home decor creativity.

A unique, permanent display is a fantastic solution for volumes you’re doubled up on or books you haven’t cracked open in ages. During your next free weekend, tap into your design side and attempt a statement-making headboard made from surplus hardcovers and some scrap wood. If your bookshelf is caving under the weight of your growing collection, build this alternate display for those well-loved works. It may just be the reminder you need to put down the phone at bedtime and wind down with a bit of reading instead.