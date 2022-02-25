How to Turn Your Well-Worn Jeans Into a Stylish, Rugged Apron

Durable, classic, and quintessentially American, blue jeans are an essential item you’ll find in most wardrobes. While the silhouettes have changed over time (think bell-bottoms, skinnies, and high-waisted, just to name a few) and the colors du jour have certainly varied (dark rinse, stonewashed, and perfectly faded have all had their heyday), one thing has remained relatively constant since the late 1800s in America: Jeans were usually made from denim. A rugged fabric only made stronger with hardware like rivets, a well-constructed pair of jeans can last decades—a true marriage of fashion and function.

While a classic pair of jeans rarely goes out of style, trendier cuts might have a more limited shelf life. Sure, you could always donate less flattering pieces to your favorite secondhand store, but consider keeping a few tired pairs on hand for your next DIY weekend project. In this case, a pair of well-loved jeans gets upgraded into a sturdy apron—perfect for getting your hands dirty in the kitchen, shop, or studio.