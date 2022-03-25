A DIY Guide to Hand-Painting Your Kitchen Plates

While a stylish table, a bold wallpaper, or a chic centerpiece can make your dining area personal and special, a set of hand-painted dishes can transform your dinnertime into a truly special event. Sourcing a set of painted plates from your favorite artist is always an option, but taking the artwork into your own hands can provide an incredible opportunity to create heirloom pieces that are absolutely one of a kind.

This is one of the most perfect weekend projects for a beginning painter—every little difference or flaw in each piece of dishware makes the collection remarkable. So, even if you’re not completely confident with a paintbrush, attempt this craft to add a bit of freshness and a new conversation starter at your next meal.