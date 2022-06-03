Make This Chic Table Lamp Out of Vintage Vinyl Records

You can organize by genre, alphabetically, or even last played to keep your record collection perfectly arranged, but, no matter how you store it, it’s difficult to show them off when they’re tucked into a corner or neat row. Make your love for vintage vinyl known as soon as guests enter your home by decorating with a handful of upcycled 45 RPM records. Keep your treasured singles to be played over and over again, and instead source less-in-demand 45s by the boxful from yard sales and thrift stores to use for a creative weekend project: A table lamp made from vinyl records.

No crafting experience? No problem. This project is perfect for beginners and can help build some basic electrician skills thanks to a DIY lamp wiring kit. Find one easily at any hardware store, or purchase a more stylized version online. Don’t be intimidated by the hardware in these kits—most are easily assembled with just a few hand tools and include thorough instructions.

This handmade lamp makes a stunning tabletop placement near your entertainment center, but it’s ideal as a thoughtful gift too. Consider creating a few: one for your own home and some for your favorite audiophile friends. You can customize each vinyl lamp to your recipient’s musical tastes for an added layer of personalization. No matter the final destination of your handiwork, begin gathering your materials for this fun, stylish craft this weekend.