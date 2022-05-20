How to Make a Simple, Space-Saving Wine Rack

Whether you’re a budding enthusiast or consider yourself a wine expert, the challenge of properly and beautifully storing your wine bottles is a unique one. While filling a cupboard with your collection is totally functional, utilizing a chic wine rack will not only save storage space but can also level up your home decor. A modern, homemade one further ups the ante. Display your favorite bottles with a one-of-a-kind piece, all while capturing your personal taste.

This weekend project looks like it requires a lot of time and special skills, but it’s an excellent option for amateur builders. The design uses just a couple of pieces of lumber, has minimal saw cuts, and comes together in about an hour—making it a great choice for anyone looking to expand their carpentry skills. For a practical way to improve your woodworking, consider making this modern wine rack over the weekend.