We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

No offense to Walt Disney, but the happiest place on earth is actually located at the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. We’re talking, of course, about Dollywood. Dolly Parton’s Tennessee theme park is filled with thrilling roller coasters and musical acts, but the main reason people come is to soak up the essence of Ms. Parton herself—a universally beloved singer-songwriter who doesn’t seem to have a single naysayer on the face of the planet.

While we could sing the praises of Dollywood all day (preferably in a Southern accent), there are plenty of other fun places where you can worship at the shrine of Dolly. We did some digging and found ten Dolly Parton-themed vacation rentals and hotels all over the country, ranging from kitschy camper vans to Nashville condos with tons of photo ops—and even Dolly’s former home in Hollywood.