Snag $5 off Your Next Booze Delivery With Drizly's Valentine's Day Deal

Whether you have grand plans for Valentine's Day or see it as nothing more than another day on the calendar every year, you have at least one reason to appreciate the ever-divisive holiday this year. Drizly, the oh-so-convenient booze delivery service, is running a special promo that will set you up with a $5 discount (or free delivery) on any order you make this week.

Whether you're hoping to get your hands on a bottle of your partner's favorite wine without leaving the house, or looking to fortify your home bar for the remainder of winter, Drizly's got you covered. The service is available in dozens of cities and states across the country, allowing you to order beer, wine, spirits, and more from partnered liquor stores and alcohol merchants in your area, and have it delivered to your door within an hour. To get the $5 off (or free delivery), you'll simply need to enter code VDAY2021 at checkout.

The only catch? You'll need to use the code between now and Sunday, February 14, when it expires.