Drizly Is Offering a $10 Discount on Orders Over $30 This Weekend Only

Skip the store and stock up on beer, wine, liquor, and more from the premier same-day booze-delivery service.

By Jeremy Glass

Updated on 7/10/2020 at 9:53 AM

Drizly
It is time to give thanks to the gods of alcohol and alcoholic-adjacent beverages with a much-needed deal from Drizly. For all first-time users who buy $30+ worth of beer, liquor, wine, or hard seltzer from the beloved booze delivery service this weekend, Drizly will slash $10 off your order when you use the promo code JULY2020. While their inventory varies from state to state and city to city, we suggest going for the go-to summer drinks that’ll take your quarantine to a whole new level. From cans of ice-cold White Claw to the world’s finest sipping tequila, Casamigos, the world’s your soused oyster.  
 
Plus, at this point, if you haven’t had a box of White Claws delivered to your door on a random afternoon, you’re not processing 2020 correctly. 

  • Grab some light lagers for those post-lunch, pre-dinner drinks [Get it here]
  • Premium gins for next-level cocktails [Get it here]
  • Grab a bottle or two of some summer-friendly Chardonnays [Get it here]
  • Sparkling Rose? In this political climate? Yes please. [Get it here]
  • Cool off with a nice and light afternoon Aperol spritz [Get it here]
  • And, of course, you can’t go wrong with some snacks [Get it here]

Head to Drizly and use code JULY2020 at checkout to get your deal before the promo ends on June 28.

Jeremy Glass is a freelance writer living in the objectively cool part of New England. Read his work on Thrillist, GQ, Vice, Men's Health, HowStuffWorks, or his shoddy personal site.