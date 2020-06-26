Drizly Is Offering a $10 Discount on Orders Over $30 This Weekend Only
Stock up on beer, wine, liquor, and more from the premier booze-delivery service.
It is time to give thanks to the gods of alcohol and alcoholic-adjacent beverages with a much-needed deal from Drizly. For all first-time users who buy $30+ worth of beer, liquor, wine, or hard seltzer from the beloved booze delivery service this weekend, Drizly will slash $10 off your order when you use the promo code SUMMER10. While their inventory varies from state to state and city to city, we suggest going for the go-to summer drinks that’ll take your quarantine to a whole new level. From cans of ice-cold White Claw to the world’s finest sipping tequila, Casamigos, the world’s your soused oyster.
Plus, at this point, if you haven’t had a box of White Claws delivered to your door on a random afternoon, you’re not processing 2020 correctly.
- Grab some light lagers for those post-lunch, pre-dinner drinks [Get it here]
- Premium gins for next-level cocktails [Get it here]
- Grab a bottle or two of some summer-friendly Chardonnays [Get it here]
- Sparkling Rose? In this political climate? Yes please. [Get it here]
- And, of course, you can’t go wrong with some snacks [Get it here]
Head to Drizly and use code SUMMER10 at checkout to get your deal before the promo ends on June 28.