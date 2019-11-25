Thrillist
The Best Black Friday Deals You Can Already Get [UPDATING]

Although it may be hard to believe, there was a time when the bargain bonanza that is Black Friday actually took place exclusively on the Friday following Thanksgiving. These days, though, many of the best sales kick off well ahead of time, enticing shoppers to go buck wild buying TVs, electronics, apparel, and whatever else might catch their eye days before they even sit down for a Thanksgiving feast. 

Of course, there are almost too many sales to keep track of. So, to make the early steals and deals a bit easier to navigate, we've pulled together some of the best bargains that are already up for grabs this year. And don't forget to keep coming back throughout the week to see even more great Black Friday deals as they go live, and sign up for our DealMail newsletter to get the best bargains dropped right into your inbox.

Apologies in advance to your bank account. 

Best early Black Friday TV deals

  • Walmart kicked off its mega TV sale a few days early and has slashed prices on dozens of models of flatscreens -- including smart 4K setups in wall-dominating sizes -- from brands like Sceptre, RCA, Samsung, LG, VIZIO, Sharp, and more. [Get it at Walmart]
  • Best Buy has similarly slashed prices on a figurative ton of smart 4K flatscreens, including top-of-the-line 75-inch Samsung Q60 and Q70 models. [Scope out the full lineup of TV deals at Best Buy]

Best early Black Friday home and personal electronics deals

Best early Black Friday smartphone deals

Best early Black Friday deals on clothing and footwear

Best early Black Friday mattress deals

