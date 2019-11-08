You Can Get Some of Target's Best Black Friday Deals Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Target isn't shying away from getting an early jump on Black Friday this year. In fact, to celebrate the announcement of its big steals and deals that'll be up for grabs this year, the bullseye brand has unleashed some select deals a few weeks early, for a limited time only.
Target's Black Friday preview sale officially went live today, featuring a selection of the discounts that it'll be offering in earnest once it opens its doors for the huge shopping holiday (which it'll be doing at 5pm on Thanksgiving Day, by the way). They'll only be around until Saturday, November 8, though, so you'll need to act fast if you want in on this.
Here are some of the best Target Black Friday deals you can take advantage of right now.
- Get $90 off TCL 40-inch 1080p smart LED Roku TVs [$169.99]
- Get $450 off Nikon D3500 18-55mm cameras [$399.99]
- Get $170 off Beats Solo3 headphones [$129.99]
- Get $70 off Sony WH1000XM3 wireless headphones [$279.99]
- Get 50% off JBuds Air Sport true wireless headphones [$35]
- Get 45% off Ultimate Ears WonderBoom wireless speakers [$40]
- Get 50% off Sony wireless in-ear headphones [$40]
- Get $55 off Jetson Strike hoverboards [$95]
- Get $100 off Dyson V7 Motorhead vacuums [$199.99]
- Get $35 off Instant Pot Novas [$64.95]
- Get $220 off KitchenAid professional 5-quart mixers [$229.99]
- Get $100 off Ninja professional blender system [$99.99]
- Get $100 off 23andMe ancestry and health kit [$99.99]