The Best Early July 4 Sales You Can Shop Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Though we have a few more days until Independence Day celebrations will fill the air thick with aromas of grilled foods and sparklers, lots of retailers have kicked off the festivities early. That means there are already a bunch of blowout sales and bargains to take advantage of from some of your favorite brands.

This year, you can shop a wide selection of early-bird sales on everything from mattresses and furniture, to hiking gear, kitchen and grilling essentials, apparel, and more. To keep you up to speed on all the best discounts you can shop right now, we have a continually updating list of the most worthwhile deals up for grabs.