The Best Early July 4 Sales You Can Shop Right Now
Independence Day may be a few days away, but we've got the lowdown on lots of brands that have unleashed their annual blowout sales and bargains early.
Though we have a few more days until Independence Day celebrations will fill the air thick with aromas of grilled foods and sparklers, lots of retailers have kicked off the festivities early. That means there are already a bunch of blowout sales and bargains to take advantage of from some of your favorite brands.
This year, you can shop a wide selection of early-bird sales on everything from mattresses and furniture, to hiking gear, kitchen and grilling essentials, apparel, and more. To keep you up to speed on all the best discounts you can shop right now, we have a continually updating list of the most worthwhile deals up for grabs.
Early July 4 deals on outdoor gear and apparel
- Arc’yeryx: Get up to 40% off select Arc’Teryx outdoor essentials (including lots of great jackets) at Backcountry. [Get it at Backcountry]
- L.L. Bean: Get up to 50% off a huge selection of outerwear and summer staples from the beloved outdoor retailer to get out on the trail or road. [Get it at L.L. Bean]
- Cotopaxi: Save big on the brand’s top-rated bags, lightweight jackets, shorts, socks, and more. [Get it at Cotopaxi]
- Osprey: Take advantage of huge discounts on the backpacking brand’s excellent hiking packs and more. [Get it at Osprey]
- REI: Snag up to 50% off tons and tons of gear during REI’s epic July 4 sale, which is stocked with tents, hiking essentials, apparel, water bottles, portable furniture, and more. [Get it at REI]
- The North Face: The outdoor brand is slashing prices on tents, sleeping bags, backpacks, lightweight outerwear, and more. [Get it at Backcountry]
- Biolite: Get 20% off hiking and camping essentials, including cooking stoves, solar power chargers, headlamps, and more. [Get it at Biolite Energy]
Early July 4 deals on mattresses and bedding
- Bear Mattresses: Get 20% off site wide and two free "Cloud" pillows included with purchase of any mattress or bundle. [Get it at Bear Mattress]
- Nectar Sleep: Get $399 in free accessories (bedding, pillows, etc) with every mattress purchase. [Get it at Nectar Sleep]
- Idle Sleep: Get 30% off site wide (which means 30% off any mattress) [Use code 4JULY30 at Idle Sleep]
- Birch Mattresses: Get $200 off all Birch mattresses. [Get it at Birch Living]
- Helix Sleep: Get up to $200 off a mattress and two free “Dream” pillows. [Head to Helix Sleep to find the applicable code for your purchase]
- Tempur-Pedic: Save $500 on any Breeze Tempur-Pedic mattress. [Get it at Tempur-Pedic]
- Layla Sleep: Get up to $200 off a mattress purchase and snag two free pillows. [Get it at Layla Sleep]
- Nest Bedding: Save 20% off site wide when you spend $150 or more. [Use code FIREWORKS at Nest Bedding]
- Saatva: Save $200 off any purchase over $1,000. [Get it at Saatva]
- Purple: Get up to $350 off a bundle of a mattress and bedding (including sheets, a mattress protector, and pillows). [Get it at Purple]
- Plush Beds: Get $1,200 off every bedroom 20% off sitewide [Use code USA2020 at Plush Beds]
- Gravity Blankets: Get 15% off sitewide, and 20% off when you spend $400 or more. [Use code JULY4 at Gravity Blankets]
Early July 4 deals on furniture, kitchen essentials, and electronics
- Burrow: Save 10% off purchases up to $1,799 and up to $500 off purchases of $4,000 or more on everything from the luxe, easily delivered furniture brand. [Get it at Burrow]
- Plants.com: Green up your space with two lovely floor plants for just $200. [Get it at Plants.com]
- Sur la Table: The premium kitchen goods retailer is at it again with big discounts on everything from cookware and bakeware to dining and drinking essentials. [Get it at Sur la Table]
- 2Modern: Looking for some fresh outdoor furniture? 2Modern has you covered with lots of discounted options. [Get it at 2Modern]
- BBQGuys: Grill like a pro with bargains on a variety of different grills, including up to $260 select Weber Genesis gas grills. [Get it at BBQGuys]
- Solo Stove: Treat yourself to a snazzy new fire pit like this compact Solo Stove Ranger, which is $65 off (and perfect for smaller outdoor spaces). [Get it at Solo Stove]
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Stock up on discounted outdoor furniture, grilling essentials, plus beach and pool gear. [Get it at Bed Bath & Beyond]
- Wayfair: Save up to 65% on grills, backyard furniture, hammocks, and more to make your outdoor space an oasis. [Get it at Wayfair]
- Bodum: Take advantage of big discounts on French press coffee brewers, tea kettles, milk frothers, mugs, and more. [Get it at Bodum]
- Floyd Home: Save up to $125 on the made-in-America furniture brand's core offerings including its sofa, tables, bed, shelf, and lighting. [Get it at Floyd Home]
- Appliances Connection: Get up to $750 off select new appliances (including refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, dishwashers, and more). [Get it at Appliances Connection]
- Nutribullet: Take 20% off sitewide and jumpstart your new morning smoothie routine. [Use code FREEDOM20 at Nutribullet]
- Walmart: Get 40% off patio goods and backyard essentials. [Get it at Walmart]
- B&H Photo Video: Get up to 50% off computers, smartphones, cameras, and home entertainment equipment. [Get it at B&H Photo Video]
- Lumens: Get up to 50% off modern lighting, fans, furniture, and more. [Get it at Lumens]
Early July 4 deals on clothes, shoes, accessories, and more
- Levi’s: The iconic denim brand is offering and extra 50% off everything that’s already on sale. [Use code HOTSTUFF at Levi’s]
- Filson: Grab at least 50% off an extensive selection of gear and apparel from the legacy outdoor brand, including some really, really nice duffels and travel bags. [Get it at Filson]
- Uniqlo: Get up to 60% off select items (including lots of activewear). [Get it at Uniqlo]
- Adidas: Get up to 30% off a huge selection of on-sale items including activewear, footwear, sandals, bags, and more. [Get it at Adidas]
- New Balance: Get an extra 30% off a huge selection of New Balance footwear, apparel, accessories and more during its semi-annual sale. [Get it at New Balance]
- Reebok: Get 50% off select footwear, activewear, accessories and more. [Use code GETEXTRA at Reebok]
- Sunglass Hut: Get $30 off select polarized sunglasses (plus free shipping) [Get it at Sunglass Hut]
- Need Supply: Get up to 70% off a huge selection of premium and designer men's and women's summer essentials. [Get it at Need Supply]
