Shopping 7 Great Earth Day Deals From Eco-Friendly Brands Help make your world a better place with these environmentally-conscious brands.

Rothy's

Earth Day began on April 22, 1970. Eight months later, the Environmental Protection Agency was created. By 1990, Earth Day was celebrated worldwide to raise awareness about eco-friendly practices, pollution, and conservation. Every year has a theme, and this year's is Climate Action. The hope is to raise awareness about climate change and educate people on the opportunities available for them to help out. And helping out can come in many forms. It could be changing your consumption habits, being more aware of recycling and separating your trash, or even just choosing to ride a bike or walk instead of driving. It can also come in the form of commodities, the things you surround yourself with that you may not think about on a daily basis. With that said, we've rounded up our favorite eco-friendly products that'll help keep our planet clean -- and maybe your conscience as well.

VivaTerra

VivaTerra VivaTerra is a California-based brand that blends "modern Californian design, natural & eco-friendly materials, and global inspiration." Their products are all made from recycled goods and will add colorful, unique, and environmentally-friendly touches to your entire home, from bathroom to backyard. Use code LSTAKE10 when you spend $125 to save $10.

Cariuma

Cariuma Cariuma produces stylish and handcrafted sneakers using "premium natural materials." All sneakers are made with fair-trade cotton and raw natural rubber that comes from the hevea brasiliensis tree (without harming the tree). Use the code OUREARTH at checkout and they'll plant 10 additional trees in your name.

Alternative Apparel

Alternative Apparel You can create a great eco-conscious wardrobe with the clothes offered by Alternative Apparel. The clothes are all natural, naturally stylish, and comfy. They make their wares with organic cotton, post-consumer recycled polyester, and low-impact dyes as well as biodegradable fabric softeners. Get ready to find your next favorite shirt, especially when they're offering 40% off the Eco and Organics line. Use the code SUSTAIN40 at checkout.

Rothy's

Rothy's Rothy's is "all about transforming eco-friendly materials into stylish, wear-everywhere products to love." This comes to us in the form of bags and shoes. To this day, they've taken over 53,000,000 plastic water bottles and incorporated them into their bags. As an added bonus, if your bag gets dirty, you can throw it in the wash and it'll come out looking brand new. Also, give a friend $20 when you refer them, and you'll get $20 off your next order.

Stasher

Stasher Recycle your plastics and check out Stasher. It's a company that's created reusable, platinum-silicone storage bags in every size -- from pocket-sized to half-gallon. Also, right now, everything is 25% off.

Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi Cotopaxi has been creating sustainable, eco-friendly clothing and gear for years. They're a B Corp Certified (basically meaning they're certified as a socially and environmentally-friendly brand) and make a wide array of colorful and adventurous items you'll likely have for years and years. This week, if you purchase a jacket and pack, they'll throw in a Fair Trade Tee of your choice for free. [Shop Cotopaxi]

This browser does not support the video tag. Tupperware Herb Garden

Tupperware Herb Garden You know Tupperware makes more than storage containers, right? For a limited time, you can grab their Fresh Herb Planter (with built in irrigation system) and their Chop ‘N Prep (a small cord-powered chopper… and prepper) for just $55.

