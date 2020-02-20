Get up to 80% Off Spring Essentials During This Huge Eastern Mountain Sports Sale

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Like you, we're anxiously awaiting spring's arrival (or at least some weather that feels like it), and itching to whip out our light jackets and fleeces to get out there and enjoy it. In fact, we're tempted to stock up on a bunch of new layer-friendly outdoor gear thanks to a huge end-of-season blowout sale that just kicked off at Eastern Mountain Sports, where prices are up to 80% off on everything from jackets and backpacks, to sweaters, long sleeve shirts, fleeces, and more.
The popular outdoor chain just launched its latest batch of bargains, which features big discounts on a huge selection of its own branded gear, plus plenty of stuff from the likes of The North Face, Smartwool, Karrimoor, and more. It's worth browsing the full sale yourself, but we've pulled together a few of our favorite deals up for grabs right now.
- $40 off North Face women's Escape Peak hiking shoes - [Get it]
- $100 off North Face Sierra Peak men's jackets - [Get it]
- 50% off EMS men's cabin flannel long sleeve shirts - [Get it]
- $100 off North Face women's Gotham parkas - [Get it]
- 60% off EMS women's long sleeve traveler shirts - [Get it]
- North Face Base Camp duffel bags from $105 - [Get it]
- 50% off EMS women's Twilight full-zip fleeces - [Get it]
- 70% off Karrimoor men's running tights - [Get it]
- 50% off Karrimoor Jura 35 backpacks - [Get it]
- 50% off Karrimoor men's Hot Tracks waterproof hiking shoes - [Get it]
Scope out and shop the full sale while it lasts at Eastern Mountain Sports.