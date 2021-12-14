12 Easy Ways to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space This Winter

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Whether it’s an apartment balcony or backyard patio, outdoor spaces are some of the greatest assets a home can have. If you’re lucky enough to have access to one where you live, there are a multitude of easy and inexpensive upgrades you can add to make the space your own, from water features to twinkling lights. Purchase a few of these items, and you can unlock the ultimate staycation just by stepping outside your door.

And before you let the winter season deter you from upgrading your open air living areas, you should know that fire pits and outdoor blankets go a long way in ensuring you can enjoy hanging al fresco on even the coldest of evenings. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite products on Amazon (all with stellar reviews) that will take your balconies, patios, and backyards to the next level—even in the middle of winter.