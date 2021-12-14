12 Easy Ways to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space This Winter
Cozy up with these bestselling fire pits, hammocks, and portable grills.
Whether it’s an apartment balcony or backyard patio, outdoor spaces are some of the greatest assets a home can have. If you’re lucky enough to have access to one where you live, there are a multitude of easy and inexpensive upgrades you can add to make the space your own, from water features to twinkling lights. Purchase a few of these items, and you can unlock the ultimate staycation just by stepping outside your door.
And before you let the winter season deter you from upgrading your open air living areas, you should know that fire pits and outdoor blankets go a long way in ensuring you can enjoy hanging al fresco on even the coldest of evenings. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite products on Amazon (all with stellar reviews) that will take your balconies, patios, and backyards to the next level—even in the middle of winter.
A good fire pit can really take your patio to the next level, providing both warmth and ambiance. This insanely popular fire pit from Tiki will work great in most spaces, with a weatherproof coating and internal airflow system to reduce smoke and ash. It also uses traditional firewood rather than gas, which gives it a nice rustic feel—and makes it perfect for roasting marshmallows.
Pretty string lights are one of the best and easiest ways to make your outdoor space feel totally magical. You’ll want to make sure you buy LED lights that are both shatter-proof and weather-resistant, like this 48-foot strand from Sunthin. The warm, Edison-style bulbs also happen to look pretty great.
If you close your eyes and imagine the ultimate outdoor oasis, you can probably hear some trickling water in the background. You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to achieve that spa-like ambiance, as evidenced by this cute two-tier fountain from Alpine Corporation. The rustic-looking fountain is just over two feet tall, meaning you can also fit on any tiny balconies out there.
Whether you have nosy neighbors or just want to add a splash of greenery to your space, this privacy fence is a great option—especially for folks with balconies. The faux ivy is attached to an expandable wood screen, letting you choose how much coverage you want (the further you expand it, the more sparse the greenery becomes).
Another great option for balcony-owners, this foldable bistro set will fit nearly every size and style. Though inexpensive, the three-piece set is sturdy and durable, and each chair can hold up to 300 pounds. It’s also available in eight different colors, ranging from classic black to bright yellow.
A good rug can really pull a room together—and that includes outdoor rooms. Add a touch of class (and protect your feet) with this indoor/outdoor area rug, available in two colors and sizes (5'2"x7'2" and 7'9"x10'2") at incredibly low prices. The rug is also both weather-proof and UV-resistant, ensuring it won’t fade or fall apart if you want to keep it outside permanently.
There’s no better way to relax than by spending a few hours in a hammock. This hanging chair will make you feel like you’re snuggled in a cocoon, perfect for listening to the rain from your balcony or cuddling up with a blanket in your backyard. Note that while the fabric is incredibly durable, it’s not weather-resistant, so this isn’t one that can live full-time out in the open (luckily it’s super easy to move around).
If you’re lucky enough to have a larger outdoor space, this sectional sofa from Devoko is perfect for lounging around or hosting a group of friends. The sofa can comfortably seat up to six adults, while the included glass-top coffee table will hold all your drinks and appetizers. The wicker material can stand up against any weather, while the removable cushions and glass tabletop are super easy to clean.
If you have an outdoor space without tiki torches, does it even really exist? These torches from Deco Window provide natural light, keep bugs away, and look good even when not lit. Available in either brown or silver, they are definitely a classier alternative to the more commonplace bamboo torch varieties.
With over 11,200 five-star reviews on Amazon, this portable George Foreman grill can move from your kitchen to your balcony in a snap. (Just be sure to check with your landlord to make sure balcony grilling is allowed.) The grill is fully electric (so no messy charcoal), has a removable stand, and lets you choose from five different temperature settings. And like all George Foreman products, the nonstick surface is truly legit.
If you plan on spending time outside in the cooler months, you’ll need a blanket to wrap up in. This throw blanket from Alpha Home is as soft and cozy as they come—plus it’s machine-washable in case you get some dirt (or marshmallow) on it.
In this age of straight-to-streaming film releases, you might find yourself missing the movie theater experience. Not to worry: You can turn your backyard or patio into a makeshift theater with this mini video projector. It has built-in speakers and works with pretty much every device, including Fire Sticks, laptops, USB drives, and iPhones. Just hang up a sheet, turn this bad boy on, and get ready for the ultimate outdoor movie experience.