This Huge Luggage Sale Has 65% Off a Ton of Great Travel Gear

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Though you may be enjoying a travel respite after the madness of the holiday season, you'll undoubtedly be itching to skip town in short order. And what better excuse than the new year to upgrade your luggage arsenal? Though, just in case you need another one, eBags is running an epic winter sale and clearance on a ton of top-brand rollers, carry-ons, backpacks on more, with prices on select items down by up to 65%.
Right now, you can pick up a brand new bag (or set of bags) from the likes of Samsonite, American Tourister, Travelpro, and more for well below normal retail prices. We'd advise you to browse the full selection of discounts yourself, but we've plucked out a few of our favorites so far.
- $70 off a Samsonite Englewood expandable hardside spinner bag [Get it]
- Get the American Tourister Wakefield 5-piece luggage set for $100 [Get it]
- $50 off a Samsonite UBX commuter laptop bag [Get it]
- $130 off the eBags Velas 2-piece luggage set [Get it]
- $240 off Samsonite's 3-piece Fiero nested hardside sets [Get it]
- $160 off the eBags TLS hybrid spinner 2-piece luggage set [Get it]
- $305 off Rockland Luggage 3-piece London hardside spinner sets [Get it]
- $50 off Samsonite underseat spinner with USB port [Get it]
- $225 off Delsey's Helium titanium carry-on spinner trolley [Get it]
- $135 off SwissGear travel laptop backpacks [Get it]
Scope out the full lineup of of deals at eBags, and use code BEST at checkout to apply additional discounts.