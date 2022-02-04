Must-Have Eco-Friendly Kitchen Products, According to a Sustainability Advocate

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Whether you enjoy cooking or do it to simply keep yourself fed, there’s a good chance you’ve been spending more time in the kitchen these last couple of years. It’s also forced many of us to grow even more aware of how much waste we generate on a daily basis —and think about how that ends up impacting the planet and our wallets. If that’s you, you might be asking yourself “how can I make my kitchen more sustainable?” Well, to help you get started, we reached out to Camilla Marcus—sustainability advocate and owner of west~bourne—who shared some valuable tips and revealed some of her absolute favorite eco-friendly kitchen products.

Marcus created west~bourne (a sustainable shop and catering company in New York City) with a mission to show others how plant-based, zero-waste eating can be delicious and easy, and that small swaps can go a long way. “I’m a huge advocate of buying locally and seasonally at your farmers market and planning your meals in advance so you only buy the ingredients you need,” she says. However, leftovers are sometimes inevitable, so Marcus encourages people to find other ways to repurpose—whether that’s by getting creative with pickling and preserving projects or freezing for later use.

Beyond making your food last, Marcus believes that earth-friendly tools are also an essential part of maintaining a zero-waste cooking space. From accessories made from recycled materials to reusable food storage containers to cut down your plastic use, take notes on her recommendations below.