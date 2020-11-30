This Trusted CBD Brand Has Everything You Need to Chill Like a Pro

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

We've all found ways to try and cope with the unrelenting stress tornado that 2020 has cast upon us. Drinking a few more glasses (okay, bottles) of wine than normal? Baking (and devouring) a gluttonous amount of sourdough bread? Guzzling ice cream? They all do their part. But, this year has also brought many of us to consider the objectively healthier benefits of using CBD to manage the constant barrage of anxiety.

Using CBD with regularity has been shown to help many people stay calm and relaxed, sleep better, and even treat aches and pains, but it's also a supplement that interacts with every body differently. In other words, it's all about experimenting with different kinds to see what works best for you. And if you're on the fence about if it works at all, we recommend trying some of the products from Soul CBD.

Soul CBD produces a suite of super popular CBD products for all manner of applications, whether you're hoping to simply chill out a bit, reduce anxiety levels, sleep more soundly, boost your mood, or treat physical pain. They even have products designed to help your pets chill out. The brand also insists on using organically-grown-in-the-USA hemp, and has all of its products tested by a third party lab to ensure potency.

We're personally partial to Soul's CBD bath bombs (seriously, they're amazing), but they also offer a wide spectrum of other products including gummies, capsules, tasty tinctures, and even a topical "relief" cream to help keep you thriving through it all. If you're looking to explore the ever-expanding universe of CBD, here are a few items from Soul worth giving a go.