Indulge Your Insatiable Cheesecake Cravings With This Great B.O.G.O. Delivery Deal

Some might say that bathing suit season is not the best time to double down on your cheesecake intake. But to those people, we say mind your business and live a little. In fact, now's a great time to embrace your craving for the rich and creamy dessert because Eli's Cheesecake Company in Chicago is offering an amazing buy one get one free deal on its award-winning cakes, and they ship them fresh nationwide.

Since 1980, Eli's has been turning out gourmet cheesecakes with its signature all-shortbread cookie crusts from its Chicago HQ, and through the grace of Goldbelly you can easily get them delivered super-fresh to your door anywhere in the country. And in case you need a little nudge to do just that, Eli's is currently running a special that gets you an entire cheesecake for free when you purchase one at regular price.

Here's the deal: Simply place an order for your Eli's cheesecake of choice (from a selection of six, starting at $69), and you'll get an entire plain cheesecake thrown in for free. Each one measures nine inches in diameter and can serve 16 people. They're made fresh to order and frozen before transit, but if you're not sure you can eat two full cheesecakes in a week or so, you can also keep them in the freezer for up to six months.

These are the cheesecakes you can pick from: