Switch Up Your Slice Intake With Emmy Squared Pizza Shipped to Your Door

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

If you've become even more familiar with your go-to local pizza joint in the last few months, you're not alone. However, that may also mean that you're ready to mix it up a bit by getting a new spin on melted cheese and dough into the mix. If that sounds like a plan, may we suggest directing your attention to this excellent deal on truly stupendous ready-to-bake pizza from NYC's Emmy Squared.

Emmy Squared has quickly become one of the hottest pizza spots in Brooklyn and Manhattan, thanks in large part to its Detroit-style pies which feature fluffy focaccia-like dough and are melt-in-your-mouth good. And even if you're nowhere near the five boroughs right now, you can easily get them delivered anywhere in the country fresh and ready-to-bake via Goldbelly. Even better? Right now a shipment of three pizzas is just $59.95 and ships free, down from the typical $90 price tag.

Here's the deal: You pick your choice of the three pies (there are 10 options to pick from), place your order, and voila! Emmy Squared at home. All you need to do is unpack (they're made to order and then promptly frozen), pop them in the oven at 375 degrees for 25-30 minutes and they're ready to eat.