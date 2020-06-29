Shopping Hiking and Camping Gear from EMS Is up to 60% off Right Now It's everything from tents and sleeping bags to shoes and backpacks.

A lot of people are going to come out of summer as self-proclaimed hiking & camping experts. And you know what? I'm not even mad at that. The more people get outside and expose themselves to the elements, the more respect and admiration for nature they'll develop -- theoretically, of course. There are always exceptions. To that end, I'd like to encourage you to take a gander at EMS's big ass Summer Sale, where you'll find 40-60% off on a ton of gear that'll get you off of the Internet and into the wild in no time. We're talking tents, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, flashlights, chairs, and more. To get you started, here are my personal picks…as a self-proclaimed hiking & camping expert.

Jack Wolfskin

Jack Wolfskin Yellowstone II Tent Price: $210

This is a two-person tent that normally goes for $300. It can be four-season, but this is best for spring and summer camping -- especially because the 360º mesh netting gives you great visibility whilst you gaze into the night sky.

Osprey

Osprey Farpoint 55 Travel Pack Price: $120

Able to carry loads of up to 50 pounds, the Osprey Farpoint (normally $180) is the perfect bag for a long weekend away -- either in the woods or the city. It's also a great pack for campers who know how to pack light (as it comes equipped with sleeping pad straps).

SEA TO SUMMIT

Sea to Summit Trek TkII Sleeping Bag Price: $195

This sleeping bag (normally $279) is the perfect companion for weekend camping trips or week-long outings. It has a 30ºF temp rating, weighs just two pounds, and will compress down to the size of seven liters (with the included compression sack).

Therm-a-Rest

Therm-a-Rest Trekker Chair Price: $25

This is an excellent chair for weekend hiking trips. It can be used on its own or attached to a 25" sleeping pad. It packs down quickly (and small), and is a whooping 55% off, typically selling for $55.

Goal Zero

Goal Zero Light-A-Life Mini Quad USB Light Set Price: $62

Lights are so important to setting the vibe at a campsite, especially when that vibe is "where did I put my tent? I really hope I don't stumble into a patch of poison ivy." These lights from Goal Zero -- usually $90 -- clip together or operate independently. They can also be charged using any of Goal Zero's excellent solar chargers, so the only power source you'll really need is a little sun.

Fenix

Fenix LD22 Flashlight, 300 Lumens Price: $60

Created with aircraft-grade aluminum and powered by two AA batteries, this flashlight from Fenix is great for throwing in your pack, bug out bag, or just keeping in a drawer at home. You'll get around 50,000 hours of light before needing to change the batteries and the flashlight boasts numerous light modes that include turbo, strobe, and mid-level. Save $13 when you get it today.

MSR

MSR Tent Gear Loft Price: $21

You honestly can't have too many of these things. You'll lose them, find other ways to incorporate them at home, give them to friends. A gear loft is so essential, especially when sharing a tent and maximizing space. I like to keep a headlamp and knife in mine just in case an unwelcome animal decides to start sniffing around after bedtime. Plus, this one is 30% off right now.

And there's PLENTY more over at EMS, but you'll want to hurry. Supplies are limited and the good stuff is bound to sell out fast. Hit the full sale at EMS right now.