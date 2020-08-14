It's a Great Time to Escape Reality for a While With the Oculus Quest
The Oculus Quest is an entire VR gaming system built into a headset. No computers or TV required.
The word escape doesn't always have to carry a negative connotation. It can mean a getaway from the stresses of our daily lives or even simply a break from one's routine, however momentary.
Here to help you escape the stresses of life without leaving your own home is the Oculus Quest. It's the first ever VR set that is entirely self-sufficient -- meaning "no smartphone, no television, no PC or laptop" is required. You simply put it on, set your boundaries, and download games through the headset. And it's definitely a great deal at $499.
The Quest comes with 128GB of storage capacity, so you'll be able to download multiple games and apps without having to worry about memory. It's also integrated with built-in speakers. Basically, it's a full gaming system in a wireless headset.
Head over to B&H to pick yours up while it's still in stock.