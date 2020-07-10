Boost Your Home Breakfast Options With This B.O.G.O. Ess-a-Bagel Deal

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Of all the iconic foods NYC is known for, its bagels live on a plane unto themselves. Say what you will about your favorite bagel shops elsewhere, but there's something special about a piping hot giant New York bagel and schmear (is it the local water? Hard to say). In any case, if you've been jonesing for a fix of the real deal, now's your time to act because Manhattan's Ess-a-Bagel is running a special home delivery flash sale via Goldbelly that'll get you a full dozen bagels for free when your purchase its special brunch pack.

Open since 1976, Ess-a-Bagel has built itself into a city institution with a diehard following that keeps coming back for its selection of fresh, award winning bagels and unique spreads. And lucky for you, Goldbelly's made it easier to get your hands on them wherever you are with a delivery program that ships everything you'll need for a proper bagel brunch anywhere in the country, fresh to order.

Here's the deal: When you order Ess-a-Bagel's "Bagel Brunch for 12" (which costs $139 and includes 13 bagels of your choosing, one pound of Nova lox, one pound of cream cheese of your choosing, and a special tote bag), you get an entire dozen additional bagels -- of your choosing -- for free. That's a whopping 25 bagels that arrive at your door fresh for you to eat immediately (or to store in the freezer for whenever you're itching for a fix). With 13 different bagel varieties, and 10 different types of cream cheese to pick from, you can easily cater to everyone's tastes.