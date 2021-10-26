Absolutely Everything You Need to Know About EveryPlate Meal Kits

EveryPlate

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

A common misconception about meal kits is that while they provide convenient and tasty dinners, they’re inevitably a drain on your wallet. EveryPlate is here to amend that misconception. At just $4.99 per serving, EveryPlate proves that healthy, home-cooked meals can be a reality in your household. You can enjoy classic recipes in less than thirty minutes with EveryPlate’s pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions, delivered straight to your doorstep. Cooks of any skill level can put dinner on the table in no time, satisfying even the pickiest of eaters. And if the question “What’s for dinner tonight?” typically sends a shiver down your spine, you can simply ease the stress and fuss of mealtime with EveryPlate’s crowd-pleasing entrées.

Thrillist TV History of

What, exactly, is EveryPlate? EveryPlate is a budget meal kit service under the HelloFresh brand umbrella. EveryPlate’s goal is to provide value and convenience to people’s everyday lives without the premium price tag associated with other meal kits. With EveryPlate, you’ll receive fresh ingredients and hearty, crowd-pleasing recipes right to your doorstep. Meals are just $4.99 per serving, made possible by EveryPlate’s relationships with nationally recognized suppliers and commitment to minimal packaging. Busy families are the major target consumer for EveryPlate—the meals are comforting, require minimal cooking, and cost less per person than other services on the market. Unlike some meal kits, EveryPlate doesn’t aim to make you a chef or put gourmet meals on the table. Instead, their priority is getting home-cooked dinners on the table as easily and affordably as possible.

EveryPlate

How much does EveryPlate cost (per person)? EveryPlate meals cost $4.99 per person, and there is an additional fixed weekly shipping fee of $9.99. In addition to offering cheaper meals, EveryPlate’s pre-portioned ingredients can help reduce extra costs and food waste from unused grocery items. What do EveryPlate reviewers say? Posters on aggregate review sites like Trustpilot praise the ease and affordability of EveryPlate, but a few mention the potential negative consequences of EveryPlate’s efforts to reduce costs. Positive ratings note the tasty meals, quick cleanup, and perfectly proportioned servings. Happy customers rave about how much money they save on grocery trips, and many appreciate the simple-to-follow recipes and time saved in the kitchen. Most critical reviews complain about late deliveries, which can result in less-than-perfect produce. Some users disliked how the signup process makes you purchase a plan before letting you select meals, which could be misleading and cause inadvertent purchases. Finally, EveryPlate’s minimal packaging (a cost-cutting method) sometimes caused ingredients to arrive jostled and disorganized. Is EveryPlate easy to use? Providing simple, affordable, classic meals is EveryPlate’s mission, so cooks of any skill level should feel confident approaching these recipes. A recipe card with easy-to-follow visual instructions accompanies each meal. Many recipes are ready in less than thirty minutes, and each box provides you with all the ingredients you’ll need (with the exception of a few pantry items). As long as you’re armed with basic kitchen tools, you’ll be good to go—no fancy kitchen equipment or elaborate techniques required. What are the standout features of EveryPlate? Low cost: EveryPlate is the cheapest meal kit on the market, making it ideal for budgeters and those feeding larger groups.

EveryPlate is the cheapest meal kit on the market, making it ideal for budgeters and those feeding larger groups. No commitment: An EveryPlate subscription accommodates the unpredictability of busy lives—you can skip weeks, swap recipes, and cancel any time.

An EveryPlate subscription accommodates the unpredictability of busy lives—you can skip weeks, swap recipes, and cancel any time. Crowd-pleasing recipes: EveryPlate’s menu offers unpretentious comfort-food meals that will satisfy most eaters. These recipes are designed to be filling, tasty, and as convenient as possible for your household.

EveryPlate

​​Who should sign up for EveryPlate? Families: If you’ve got a bunch of plates to fill, EveryPlate is a great way to save money and time with recipes that will please pretty much anyone (even picky eaters). You can likely feed a family of five with the Dinner for 4 Plan, since the portions are adult-sized.

If you’ve got a bunch of plates to fill, EveryPlate is a great way to save money and time with recipes that will please pretty much anyone (even picky eaters). You can likely feed a family of five with the Dinner for 4 Plan, since the portions are adult-sized. Comfort-food lovers: If you tend to prefer familiar flavors over new and trendy ingredients, EveryPlate’s classic meals are a safe bet.

If you tend to prefer familiar flavors over new and trendy ingredients, EveryPlate’s classic meals are a safe bet. Budgeters: Need we say it again? If you’re looking to cut costs while enjoying the convenience of meal kits, EveryPlate should be at the top of your list. Who should avoid EveryPlate? People with special diets: If you’re vegan, gluten-free, or need your meals to avoid certain ingredients or meet specific nutritional requirements, EveryPlate isn’t the best option for you.

If you’re vegan, gluten-free, or need your meals to avoid certain ingredients or meet specific nutritional requirements, EveryPlate isn’t the best option for you. Aspiring home cooks: While EveryPlate meals do require some preparation and cooking, the recipes are geared more toward bare-minimum kitchen work—so if you love experimenting in the kitchen with new ingredients and techniques, you’re better off looking elsewhere.

While EveryPlate meals do require some preparation and cooking, the recipes are geared more toward bare-minimum kitchen work—so if you love experimenting in the kitchen with new ingredients and techniques, you’re better off looking elsewhere. Produce lovers: If you love browsing the seasonal, organic offerings at farmer’s markets, you probably won’t be fully satisfied by EveryPlate’s use of vegetables, which tend to take on a supporting role in recipes. How does EveryPlate actually work? To sign up for EveryPlate and start receiving deliveries, you’ll first need to select a menu type on their site: ClassicPlate (the standard array of meat, seafood, and vegetarian options), VeggiePlate (an assortment of vegetable-focused meals), or FamilyPlate (kid-approved entrées designed to streamline family dinners). Then, you’ll need to choose the number of servings and meals you would like to receive each week—there are plans for two or four people, and you can select three, four, or five meals per week. After settling on a plan, you’ll be prompted to input your delivery address and preferred delivery day. When you enter your zip code, the site will let you know if you live within the delivery area (since EveryPlate delivers to the vast majority of the continental United States, you’re most likely all set). After that, you’ll input your payment method. Keep in mind that at this point you’ll be purchasing the plan you previously selected—you’ll be able to customize your order once you pay. Each week, EveryPlate offers a flexible menu of sixteen tasty meals. The online menu displays available meals such as French Onion Chicken with Roasted Carrots & Mashed Potatoes, Burst Tomato Linguine with Kale in a Lemon Garlic Cream Sauce, or Greek Pork Meatball Bowls with Cucumber Tomato Salad & Garlic Couscous. Convenient tags note key information about meals, like if a recipe requires thirty minutes or less, if it’s a customer favorite, if it’s vegetarian, or if it’s relatively spicy. Before you decide on which meals you want, you’ll be able to see the recipes’ ingredients, nutritional information, cooking instructions, and allergens. EveryPlate also informs you of what items you’ll need to have on hand—staple ingredients like oil, sugar, or salt and pepper. EveryPlate also offers Protein Packs as a convenient add-on to your order. Elevate the protein content of any recipe or improvise your own meal with chicken strips or ground beef (and avoid extra trips to the grocery store). EveryPlate delivers Monday through Saturday, although your delivery day options may be more limited based where you live. You’ll receive your first box as soon as the following week, depending when you place your order. Although insulating box liners allow ingredients to stay fresh in the box for up to 48 hours, it’s best to refrigerate the contents as soon as possible. Then, meals should be cooked within a week of their delivery date.

EveryPlate

Are there alternative EveryPlate meal kit services out there? In addition to EveryPlate, other meal kits on the market also cater to families and those looking to save money on fresh, home-cooked meals. Consider these alternatives if you’re looking for… Other affordable options: Dinnerly or Home Chef Entrées from Dinnerly, a similar meal kit service that requires just six ingredients per recipe, start at just $4.69 a serving, with a delivery fee of $8.99. Home Chef’s meals are $6.99 per serving and delivery is free if you order more than three meals. Home Chef also offers carb conscious, calorie conscious, and vegetarian options, as well as customizable meals. Meals specifically designed for kids: Yumble Yumble delivers balanced, kid-friendly meals right to your doorstep, helping to reduce dinnertime fuss for busy parents. Menus are tailored to children’s tastes and nutritional needs, and Yumble caters specifically to those aged twelve months to twelve years. Crowd-pleasing vegetarian dinners: Purple Carrot or HelloFresh Purple Carrot offers inventive, completely plant-based meal kits designed to satisfy vegans and meat-eaters alike. HelloFresh, a super popular meal kit for families, offers seven vegetarian recipes in their Classic Plan each week. Both are great options to satisfy most eaters while enhancing the veggie content of your meals.

Frequently Asked Questions How much does shipping cost? Each order has a fixed shipping fee of $9.99. What is EveryPlate’s delivery area? EveryPlate currently delivers in the vast majority of the continental United States. If you’re not sure if you live within the delivery area, input your zip code at checkout to verify. When will I receive my deliveries? Depending on where you’re located, EveryPlate will deliver on any day of your choosing Monday through Saturday. What dietary needs does EveryPlate meet? Since EveryPlate prioritizes keeping their prices low, they don’t yet accommodate special diets like vegan, gluten-free, paleo, or keto. Each weekly menu offers a few meat-free options, but vegetarians would find a more diverse selection elsewhere. Allergen information is available on every recipe page. Can I customize a menu item to suit my dietary needs or preferences? EveryPlate allows you to select which meals you’ll receive each week, meaning you can customize the menu to your preferences. However, there is not an option to customize a specific menu item—although you can choose to exclude certain ingredients when you prepare the meal. Is EveryPlate organic? No, EveryPlate meals are not organic. How long does the food last? It’s advised that you refrigerate the contents of your EveryPlate box as soon as possible, although ingredients can stay fresh in the box for up to 48 hours thanks to specially designed boxes with insulating liners and ice packs to ensure peak freshness. You should cook the meals within one week of delivery for optimal results. Can I recycle the packaging? Yes, EveryPlate’s packaging is recyclable. You can recycle the cardboard boxes and separators at your curb. Other packing materials, such as gel ice packs and box liners, can be recycled by following the guidelines on Everyplate’s website. Are there discounts or rewards? EveryPlate offers a new-customer discount of $40 off your first three boxes. Additionally, students can claim 20% off two boxes, for meals that are just $1.99 per serving.

Caroline Curran is a Thrillist contributor.