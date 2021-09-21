The Ultimate Smoking Kit for Fall Foliage Adventures

Design by Chineme Elobuike for Thrillist

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

‘Tis the time of the year to make time to enjoy the special leaves and trees that remind us of the whimsical wonder of nature. No, not 4/20—we’re talking about the beautiful, fleeting transition that is fall foliage. The kaleidoscope of colors that draws leaf peepers and arboreal admirers for hundreds of miles, reminding us to pause, take a breath, and just be a part of this planet we inhabit for a few hours. What better to complement the outing and enhance your appreciation of nature than a little bit of Mother Nature herself? We’ve assembled the vital smoking supplies perfect for autumnal outdoor adventuring and any kind of cannabis or hemp enthusiast. Happy leaf hunting!

Design by Chineme Elobuike for Thrillist

TONIC CBD Pre-Rolls Of all the hemp pre-rolls available to legally order online out there, TONIC flower stands out for multiple reasons. They grow their own in upstate New York—the owner and her husband are out tending to their sun-grown harvest as you read this, and it's probably starting to get really flowery and fragrant right about now. Instead of filling with trim or B buds, pre-rolls contain primo buds from the top of the plant (typically the richest in cannabinoids and terpenes), freshly ground and packaged in a reusable glass tube with a cork stopper.

Thrillist TV History of S1 E24 The History of Tailgating

Design by Chineme Elobuike for Thrillist

VIBES Pre-Rolled Cones For leaf-peepers with their own flower to roll up, these cones from VIBES make it easy to prep smoking supplies. Available in rice, hemp and ultra-thin paper varieties, each $3.50 pack contains six standard size (1.25-inch) papers in pre-rolled cones and a crutch, ready for you to fill and enjoy. For any larger-lunged folks than I, king size cones are also available in those varieties.

Design by Chineme Elobuike for Thrillist

Flor de Maria Spiced Caramel CBD Dark Chocolate Seeking non-inhalable supplies? Look no further than the Flor de Maria Chocolate line infused with TONIC’s own CBD oil, featuring unique flavor combinations and full-bodied effects. The Ghost Pepper Caramel Dark Chocolate is a must-try, with small morsels of hot, spicy-sweet caramel mixed throughout the vegan and gluten free dark chocolate bar. Each bar contains 120mg CBD; 10mg CBD per square.

Design by Chineme Elobuike for Thrillist

Carry Case Keychain Save your supplies for the most prime, photogenic smoke spot with an airtight joint carrier. It may seem extra, but take a moment to think of every crushed/bent/compromised joint you’ve dug out of the bottom of your backpack. This particular case by Sackville & Co. is as utilitarian as it is aesthetically pleasing, with a waterproof, soft brushed gold exterior and a keyring for convenient attachment to a zipper pull or belt loop.

Design by Chineme Elobuike for Thrillist

Higher Standards X Revelry Companion Bag If you’re packing any leaf peeping supplies of a more fragrant variety, don’t underestimate the peace of mind an odor-proof bag can bring. The Companion bag from this Higher Standards X Revelry collab is a pretty perfect unisex fanny pack/crossbody bag, featuring a quality adjustable strap so you can wear it however you like. A zippered pouch and internal divider allows you to organize your goodies, and the odor absorbing, water-resistant and carbon filtered material will leave any company none the wiser.

Design by Chineme Elobuike for Thrillist

Flame-Free Slide Lighter Whenever lighting up anywhere near forests—regardless of season—it’s important to ignite with the utmost caution. You can avoid extra flames with Tetra’s electric Slide Lighter, which features a mini version of those classic, coil-styled car lighters. It’s not affected by the wind; the coil heats the same indoors and out, and this rechargeable design uses a USB cord for sustainable, lifelong use.

Design by Chineme Elobuike for Thrillist

Hemp Lip Defense When it comes to good day-to-day lip care, consumers want only what their lips need and nothing else. There’s nothing more disappointing than a lip balm that ends up leaving lips just as dry (or dryer) once it’s absorbed. This Lip Defense by B Great is the best lip moisturizer this veteran reviewer has tried, flat out—in or out of weed. The texture is in between a gloss and a balm, containing vitamin E, coconut oil, shea butter, 100% full-spectrum whole hemp, and a little mint oil for a hint of scent. CBD can help ingredients better penetrate the skin barrier, healing super chapped and dry lips, and some reviewers even reported that it helped fade scars on/around their lips.

Design by Chineme Elobuike for Thrillist

CBD Stiletto Cream After—or before—all that casual strolling and hiking around, applying this multipurpose cream is key to happier feet at the end of your day. Lord Jones CBD Stiletto Cream contains 200mg of broad spectrum CBD and moisturizers like cocoa butter, shea butter, and olive oil. There are some fruit acids that help with skin cell turnover and exfoliate rough skin on those calloused heels ( or scratchy hands). A nickel-sized dollop contains approximately 4mg of CBD.