10 Famous Homes from Movies and TV Shows You Can Stay in Right Now

Have you ever dreamed that the beautiful homes featured in your favorite movies and TV shows could be yours? Well, thanks to Airbnb, they can be. At least for a night or three. After all, most of the houses you see on the big and small screen are people’s real-life homes—and a few of them will allow you to step inside and stay awhile—for the right price. Lounge by a spacious pool in a California "Italian" villa a la Ari in Entourage. Spend the weekend in Tony Stark’s lakeside cabin. Sleep in the actual bedroom that belonged to Bella Swan before she turned vampire (though that might depend on if you were Team Edward or Team Jacob). You can also party on Rodney Dangerfield’s Caddyshack yacht, escape to the beach house in HBO's The Undoing, and even spend a night at the mansion where a rose by any other name definitely does not smell as sweet (sans Chris Harrison, unfortunately). Here are 10 amazing homes from movies and TV where you can spend a few nights staring at the stars, or just seeing what it'd be like to be one.

The “Italian” villa where Ari and his wife retired (or tried to) in Entourage Los Angeles, California

2 guests, $474 per night

This hilltop villa is in L.A., but for the purposes of the series finale of Entourage, (and the beginning of the movie sequel), it was on the Amalfi Coast in Italy where agent extraordinaire, Ari Gold (Jeremy Piven), went to retire in an effort to please his wife (spoiler: he failed). The part of the villa you can rent in an attempt to pretend like you’re allowed to travel to Italy is the one-bedroom guest house, which has a swimming pool that gets sun all day, a private hot tub, lush gardens, an indoor fireplace, fountains and more. There are also views of downtown L.A., which might be the only thing that reminds you that you’re still stateside.

What guests say: “Villa Sophia is a magical place. You feel that you have left the continent and been transported to an Italian villa. LOVED it. The pictures are lovely but don't reflect the actual beauty, as another reviewer also said. There is great attention to detail from the finishings to the choices of amenities. Robes, complimentary bottled water, great wifi, tv and sound system, warm spa, and incredible steam shower.....too much to list. I have stayed in 4/5 star hotels all over the world and this equates with some of the best of them.”

A historic Creole mansion featured in Treme and American Horror Story New Orleans, Louisiana

6 guests, $389 per night

You’ll be instantly drawn into the splendor of this “elegantly decayed” mansion that was built in 1855 for Louise Arsene Vitry, a free African-American woman who was sued by a broke white asshat who wanted to take possession of the home but was ultimately foiled by the Louisiana Supreme Court. Today it retains many original features including 14-foot ceilings, painted plaster frescos, fireplaces, a mahogany staircase, and ceiling medallions. When you’re not enjoying a Sazerac on the porch, you can stroll around the French Quarter. The home was also featured in Treme and American Horror Story. And while we can’t confirm that this house actually welcomed the likes of Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Kirsten Dunst when they were filming Interview with a Vampire (1994), we can confirm that it certainly feels like they did.

What guests say: “I cannot say enough about the splendor of this house. The attention to decor and detail, the history, and ambiance are absolutely incredible. Waking up here every day was a blessing. The garden was such a place of respite from a busy day exploring the city. The house is close enough to everything you want to experience but far enough away from the noise and craziness of the quarter. It was the best of both worlds.”

Bella Swan’s 1930s home as seen in Twilight St. Helens, Oregon

8 guests, $379 per night

This is the actual house where Bella Swan and her dad lived in the Twilight movies. You can even spend the night in the same bedroom where Bella slept while, unbeknownst to her, Edward Cullen watched her all night. ‘Cause that’s not totally creepy or anything. Nearly everything in the house looks like it did in the movie, so if you’re a Twilight enthusiast, this will be a thrill. One minor detail to note: While Bella lived in Forks, Washington, this home is actually 300 miles south in Oregon.

What guests say: “Beautiful and cozy home! The beds were especially comfortable. The owners put so much love and thought into every nook and cranny of this place and we really felt that when we stayed. They really cater to the Twilight fandom (really, truly felt like staying in Charlie and Bella’s home) but in such a way that those maybe not as into it as the rest of their family will love staying as well.”

A sizable home with outdoor living that was featured in Breaking Bad Albuquerque, New Mexico

16 guests, $169 per night

There are two reasons to rent this home. 1) You have a huge group that wants to check out the sights in Albuquerque, or 2) You’re a big fan of Breaking Bad. The house has some great amenities, including lots of outdoor living, but its biggest selling point is that in season 5, episode 3, Walter and Jesse entered it wearing Vamonos Pest uniforms and then changed into hazmat suits to get to work. There’s a couch you’ll recognize from those scenes, and if you want, those aforementioned uniforms and hazmat suits to wear, as well as a super-comprehensive self-guided tour of Breaking Bad filming locations.

What guests say: “You will not be disappointed with your stay at this house, especially if you are a Breaking Bad fan. We had lots of fun with the props and taking pictures. Also, the house is very well decorated, clean, and had all the amenities that we needed. The location is a little out from the city, but it's really nice and easy to drive everywhere. We even saw hot air balloons out the window and deck each morning. Would definitely recommend this place.”

The original 60-foot yacht featured in Caddyshack Stevensville, Maryland

6 guests, $400 night

If you book this Airbnb, not only will you get to spend the night on a recently-renovated yacht, you’ll get to spend the night on a recently-renovated yacht that was in one of the greatest comedies of all time. The yacht’s real name is “Seafood,” but you’ll recognize her as the boat Al Czervik (Rodney Dangerfield) smashed into another boat before exclaiming, “You scratched my anchor!” The yacht has three bedrooms, three full heads, and can be taken out on a cruise around the Chesapeake Bay if you plan in advance.

What guests say: “This is a very unique experience that Rich has made possible for people fortunate enough to find out about it. He has taken great care to bring this piece of movie history back to life to be able to share it with lifelong fans of the movie or aspiring fans alike. The boat is also meticulously maintained inside and out. The location is great geographically as well as situationally at the end of a dock in a marina with its own beach and surrounded by a picturesque landscape teeming with waterfowl of all kinds. Taking a cruise on it is another fun and unique dimension of this experience.”

Tony Stark’s lakeside cabin from Avengers Fairburn, Georgia

6 guests, $800 per night

We aren’t going to spoil anything, lest you haven't seen this classic Marvel film that came out almost a decade ago, but just know that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) hung out at this cabin, and it’s also in a scene that may be one of the most expensive scenes ever shot in movie history—don’t google that unless you want to find out a major plot point. The house is on a 2,000-acre estate with lots of privacy and everything you need for a rustic getaway. Even if you aren’t an Avengers fan, you’ll still enjoy yourself (assuming you like swimming in lakes and sitting on porches and doing nothing).

What guests say: “What drew us to this cabin was the Iron Man movies but once we arrived it was so much more. The cabin sits on a champion horse ranch with some of the most breathtaking scenery. After you get past all the movie nostalgia there is so much more to see and do. We went on lots of hikes and fell in love with this place. Definitely worth a visit for any Marvel fan or nature lover.”

An enormous Mediterranean-style mansion you’ll instantly recognize from The Bachelor Agoura Hills, California

13 guests, $5,371 per night

In the most dramatic Airbnb listing ever, you’ll find all the details about the 200-year-old mansion where so many hearts have been broken and, like, two people have found love. Villa de la Vina sits on a 10 acre property and has 10,000 square feet of interior space and 20,000 square feet of outside space, which makes you wonder how everyone is always so up in everyone else’s business, but we digress. There’s also a very recognizable pool, two jacuzzis, a pool table, sweeping views, and, if you accept this mansion, it can all be yours for a little over $5,000 a night.

What guests say: “After passing through two private gates this Airbnb was something out of a fairytale; endless beautiful views, handcrafted furniture, AMAZING pool, and cozy bedding to name a few observations. The Mansion was spotless and you could tell they took every effort to clean before our arrival to make sure it was ready for us. A magical gem in the hills of Malibu. Kitchen: Wolf Ovens and Sub-Zero Fridge/Freezer…for someone who loves to cook…this was beyond perfect. Great for cooking and hosting. Pool Table and Living room: Bright and warm with views of the infinity pool. Doors open out to the backyard. We spent most of our time in this room and it did not disappoint. Backyard: All I’ll say: pictures don’t do it justice."

A “cabin” right on Lake Tahoe much like the one in The Godfather: Part II Tahoe City, California

12 guests, $1,475 per night

You can’t rent the house on the lake where Fredo Corleone...well, you know. Even though the movie came out in 1974, we still won’t spoil anything for you. But you can stay in a gorgeous house very near it and hop in a kayak to check out the actual Godfather house from the water. This “cabin” is not what you think of when you think of a cabin. It has five bedrooms and five baths, fireplaces throughout, and an outdoor patio with a fire pit, hot tub, and lake views. Plus, if you go in the winter, it’s only 10 or 15 minutes from the mountain. All you have to do is make the owners an offer they can’t refuse—say, $1,500 a night.

What guests say: “This house is an incredible location that is the perfect place to make lifelong memories. Spacious and comfortable for multiple families and plenty of options for all to be entertained. Great for relaxation by the outdoor spa or fire pit. Fun amenities like the pool table, poker table, and much more. Couldn’t have asked for a better place to stay for three nights.”

Legendary crime-solver Jessica Fletcher’s idyllic cottage Albion, California

3 guests, $204 per night

Murder, She Wrote fans will recognize this cottage as the one freelance sleuth, Jessica Fletcher (Angela Lansbury), called home. In the TV show, the mystery writer lived in Cabot Cove, Maine, but this home is actually all the way across the country on the breathtaking Mendocino Coast. The historic cottage is kept original to the era with heirlooms and other treasures throughout. The village has everything you could need, but if you do want to venture out, there are lots of wineries and breweries nearby.

What guests say: “This cottage was everything I hoped for and more. There were so many interesting tableaus, from the art, decorative objects, and even objects in the garden. It was a visual feast. It was comfortable and very welcoming. I highly recommend staying here!”

A former Coast Guard station-turned-home featured in The Undoing East Marion, New York

13 guests, $1,194 per night

This beach house is an escape for Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman) and her son after her husband (Hugh Grant) becomes the prime suspect in a violent murder in HBO’s miniseries The Undoing (read about it here). We won’t ruin how or why this spot is so important in the series, but we will tell you that the six-bedroom house was originally built as a Coast Guard life-saving station in 1893. Now, it’s a place to get away from it all, even more so if you climb up the five-story tower to a single room with amazing views. There’s also a huge yard, a swimming pool, a private beach, and pretty much everything you need for total rest and relaxation.

What guests say: "I cannot recommend this place enough. It is the absolutely best Airbnb we have ever stayed in. The pictures are incredible but do not do it justice. The home is on the best piece of property, with the nicest private beach. The water is so clear, the sunsets are absolutely stunning. The actual home is impeccably decorated. An antique lovers dream. Jesse and Mary and so accommodating and responsive. I cannot wait to stay here again in the future. It is perfect for a group of friends and family to stay and laugh and enjoy their time together."

Daisy Barringer is an SF-based freelance writer who has a lot of thoughts about vampires, “The Undoing,” “The Bachelor,” and anything and everything Tahoe. Follow her on Twitter @daisy where she often shares them.