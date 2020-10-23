Shopping Take 15% off Grass-Fed, Farm-Raised Meat (and Fish) With This Exclusive Discount The team at FarmFoods is offering Thrillist readers a cool 15% off its entire lineup of beef, pork, chicken, and fish–just in time to start planning your holiday feasts.

Claudio Schwarz/Unsplash

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Knowing where your food comes from may seem like a simple endeavor, but browse your supermarket meat aisle and you'll realize it's pretty difficult to figure out where exactly all that beef, pork, chicken, and fish originated. Is it from a free-range farm? A fishery? A horrible factory farm? Fortunately, there's an easy–and affordable–way to purchase meat with exceedingly transparent origin stories. It's called FarmFoods, and it's currently offering a cool 15% off all orders for Thrillist readers. Unlike your run-of-the-mill local supermarket, FarmFoods goes above and beyond to provide as much information to potential customers on where and how its meat was raised. That sort of intel is meant to help you match with the purveyor whose practices and product best matches with your priorities. And while that's a terrific level of transparency from a brand to offer at any moment, consumers are particularly valuing that level of information these days thanks to the myriad Covid-related supply chain issues that have upended the meat industry.

FarmFoods

When you visit the FarmFoods site, you can easily browse all the different farms where it sources its meat, and get a better understanding of how each one operates. From there, you can check to see what sort of selection is available from each, and purchase. Or, alternatively, you can simply browse by meat category (beef, pork, chicken, plus fish, elk, lamb, duck, and more), and do your shopping that way. The bottom line is there is a huge selection of protein-packed options to choose from, and you'll get a glut of information on the farmers behind each item. What's even better? Besides this 15% Thrillist discount (just use code THRILLIST at checkout to apply it), FarmFoods' prices are generally very, very reasonable. That's in large part because it forgoes the middleman marketing and advertising expenses that often greatly inflates the cost of other meat delivery services (and many brick and mortar operations). So, what we're saying, is that if you're starting to plan your Thanksgiving and holiday feasts, FarmFoods would be a wise, budget-friendly option worth considering. Head to FarmFoods to browse the offerings, and be sure to use code THRILLIST at checkout to get the special discount (which is good until the end of 2020).