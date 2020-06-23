Filson Is Taking 50% off Everything You Need to Hit the Road & Trail This Summer
The renowned outdoor gear brand is slashing prices on hiking and road trip-worthy bags, backyard games, and more.
Filson
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
We all know summer doesn’t officially start until that first sip of ice-cold beer near the ocean. Filson is here to support your warm-weather endeavors with a massive sale promising the summer essentials. Whether you’re bringing the party to the backyard with this Bocce Ball Set or taking the adventure to-go with your Trusty Flask, this sale’s got everything you need to forget winter ever happened. With more than 300 adventure-ready item -- including a glut of trail and road trip-ready bags -- Filson’s got your back this summer.
A few other favorites include…
- This 36mm Field Watch for $99.50 (normally $350) [Get it here]
- This Rugged Twill Ranger Backpack for $119.90 (normally $245) [Get it here]
- This Waterfowl Bandana for $16.90 (normally $35) [Get it here]
- An Antler Tip Bottle Opener for $49.90 (normally $100) [Get it here]
- This Small Duffel Bag for $174.90 (normally $350) [Get it here]
- A Howling Coyote Beeswax Candle for $9.90 (normally $22) [Get it here]
Head to Filson to scope out everything up for grabs, and gear up to get out.
Jeremy Glass is a freelance writer living in the objectively cool part of New England. Read his work on Thrillist, GQ, Vice, Men's Health, HowStuffWorks, or his shoddy personal site.