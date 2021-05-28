Shopping

19 Things on Amazon You'll Definitely Want to Bring on Your First Camping Trip

Creating a comfortable and fun campsite is easy, so long as you're brining the right goods.

By Thrillist Editorial

Published on 5/28/2021 at 3:16 PM

You've made the decision to go camping. Welcome to the wide & wonderful great outdoors! There are a few things you'll need to know before your first trip, like bring extra bug spray and never underestimate the power of a pair of good socks.

There are also things that you want to be absolutely sure are checked off on your pre-adventure itinerary. You know, the basics: a tent, sleeping bag, camp chair, water bottle. All the stuff that seems obvious but can often be looked over.

To prevent such oversights from happening, we've rounded up 19 camping essentials on Amazon that you'll always want to bring (or make sure someone else is bringing). This isn't a definitive list by any means, but it's enough to ensure that your first outing into the outdoors will be fun, comfortable, and as stress-free as possible.

Coleman Sundome Tent
Coleman Sundome Tent
$70
You'd be hard pressed to find a better beginner's tent than Coleman's Sundome. It's durable, easy to assemble, and can easily fit an air mattress—assuming you opt for the 4-person, which you should.
Intex Dura-Beam Standard Series Downy Airbed with Built-in Foot Pump, Twin
Intex Dura-Beam Standard Series Downy Airbed with Built-in Foot Pump, Twin
$25
If you're a minimalist, a sleeping pad might be more your style. But if you're trying to be as comfortable as possible, you can't beat a twin air mattress—especially at this price.
GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker Portable Folding Rocking Chair
GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker Portable Folding Rocking Chair
$64
Portable camp chairs can be found for as low as $15. And you'll get what you pay for. Spend a little extra and actually enjoy what you're sitting in as you roast marshmallows and say things like "back in my day" as you effortlessly rock to and fro.
Igloo BMX Cooler
Igloo BMX Cooler
$80
Chances are someone has a cooler. But it never hurts to have a backup. Especially if you plan on cooking your meals (one cooler for drinks & ice, one for food).
Wise Owl Outfitters Double Hammock Camping w/ Straps
Wise Owl Outfitters Double Hammock Camping w/ Straps
$40
$44
A portable hammock is about the size of a water bottle and hangs up in minutes. Most would call it a luxury, but we think it's an absolute necessity.
oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag - 3 Season Warm & Cool Weather
oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag - 3 Season Warm & Cool Weather
$24
$40
You're not backpacking a base camp in the Alps. You just need something that's cozy, comfy, and easily stored when you're not using it. This is that sleeping bag.
GearLight LED Headlamp Flashlight S500 [2 Pack]
GearLight LED Headlamp Flashlight S500 [2 Pack]
$14
Flashlights—they lay around, are easily lost, often die when you need them most. Headlamps—stay on your head. Let you keep your hands free. Almost never die when you need them. Grab this two pack for $14 and see the light.
Fiskars 378501-1002 X7 Hatchet
Fiskars 378501-1002 X7 Hatchet
$25
$35
Those logs are gonna cut themselves. Also, a small hatchet is a great tool for making kindling when your multi-tool/pocket knife isn't cutting it—literally.
Gerber Gear 22-01471N Suspension Needle Nose Pliers Multitool
Gerber Gear 22-01471N Suspension Needle Nose Pliers Multitool
$32
If you can bring a pocket knife, screwdriver, pliers, a can opener, and scissors in the form of a small tool, you should absolutely do that.
SUNWILL 14 oz Coffee Mug, Vacuum Insulated Camping Mug with Lid
SUNWILL 14 oz Coffee Mug, Vacuum Insulated Camping Mug with Lid
$15
$21
For coffee, water, whiskey, White Claw, and whatever else you wanna drink, these cups are a must. They'll keep your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot.
Coleman Portable Butane Stove with Carrying Case
Coleman Portable Butane Stove with Carrying Case
$40
Whether boiling water for coffee or cooking up a nice scramble in the morning, you're gonna want a reliable & consistent heat source. Especially if you had a wet night and your wood ends up damp.
Nalgene Tritan Wide Mouth BPA-Free Water Bottle, 32oz
Nalgene Tritan Wide Mouth BPA-Free Water Bottle, 32oz
$8
If there's a better bottle under $9 for outdoor adventures, we haven't found it. Nalgenes are built to last and have settled nicely on top of a very saturated market.
MalloMe Camping Cookware Mess Kit Gear—Pots and Pans
MalloMe Camping Cookware Mess Kit Gear—Pots and Pans
$26
You don't need to haul half of your kitchen out into the woods with you. A simple solution is a portable mess kit that sets up quickly, is easy to clean, and packs away in minutes.
INIU Portable Charger, USB C Slimmest & Lightest Triple 3A High-Speed 10000mAh Power Bank
INIU Portable Charger, USB C Slimmest & Lightest Triple 3A High-Speed 10000mAh Power Bank
$18
$20
These portable chargers are inexpensive, incredibly easy to use, and are a godsend when your phone dies in the middle of nowhere. Don't sit on the fence here, grab one.
GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight S1000 [2 Pack]
GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight S1000 [2 Pack]
$16
$22
Headlamps should be the go-to, but it never hurts to have a backup plan. This set of flashlights is perfect for that.
Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Black
Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Black
$130
$150
Camp tunes help build the camp vibe. Plus, there's only so many times you can pass the acoustic guitar around and hear someone play "Wish You Were Here" with an improvised solo.
Repel 24101 Bee Sportsmen Max Formula Spray Pump 40% DEET, 2/6-Oun, 6 ounce - 2 pack
Repel 24101 Bee Sportsmen Max Formula Spray Pump 40% DEET, 2/6-Oun, 6 ounce - 2 pack
$11
Someone will probably have it. Or someone will be thinking "someone else probably has it." Grab a couple of bottles and take the guesswork out. You'll be very happy you did.
Amazon Brand - Solimo Hand Sanitizer, Original Scent, 67.6 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
Amazon Brand - Solimo Hand Sanitizer, Original Scent, 67.6 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
$12
You won't always have access to clean water and soap. And if you cut yourself, you're leaving your wounds succitble to infection. Combat this with a nice bottle of hand sanitizer...as well as our final item.
Portable First Aid Kit - 100 Piece
Portable First Aid Kit - 100 Piece
$14
$20
It's always better to be safe than sorry. The best first aid kit is the one you never have to use. But if an unfortunate incident happens, you'll want to be prepared. And if being prepared means doling out $15 for peace of mind, we'll take it.
