The Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch Is Only $200 for the Next Two Days

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Although the old adage might tell us that summer bodies are made in the winter, it's never too late to get a jumpstart on your fitness goals. One tool that will work as a very suitable substitute for your very own personal trainer is the FitBit Smartwatch—on sale for $200 (down from $300) for a very limited time thanks to Prime Day.

Fitbit's Sense Advanced Smartwatch comes equipped with tools to monitor your heart health (beating irregularities, BPM, heart rate during exercises/down time, etc), manage your stress (you'll be alerted when you're stressed out and encouraged to take a timeout to relax), and even help you sleep better by monitoring your body temperature and blood oxygen levels.

Aside from these modern features, the FitBit will track your steps, employ voice assist with Alexa, text & call, keep your location updated with GPS, and—with Premium service—give you guides for better nutrition, sleep, and workouts.

If you've been thinking about grabbing a smartwatch to help you with your fitness goals, this is a deal you'll want to grab while you still can. The sale ends tomorrow, June 22.