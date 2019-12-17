Food Network's New Streaming Service Lets You Take Live Cooking Classes With Its Stars

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
There's a certain zen that comes with watching Food Network stars like Ina Garten and Giada De Laurentiis whip up mouthwateringly delicious meals. They make it look so easy, but if you've ever attempted to mimic their mastery in your own kitchen, you can appreciate how much better it'd be if they actually there to walk you through it, answering questions you might have along the way.
Food Network must have figured that out, because it just released a brand new streaming service and app that hooks you up with live interactive cooking classes helmed by some of its most popular and well-known stars and grants access to hundreds of on-demand step-by-step video recipes to help you take your kitchen skills to the next level.
The service, dubbed Food Network Kitchen, was developed with help from Amazon, and offers up an impressive suite of on-demand and live content, a massive catalog of video recipes, plus the ability to order ingredients directly via Amazon Fresh, Instacart, or Peapod. You get access to a bunch of cool features when you subscribe, but we've pulled together some of our favorites (and even got Food Network to hook us up with a special discount code just for Thrillist readers).
On-demand and live interactive weekly cooking classes with Food Network stars
The marquee feature of the new service is the slate of live and interactive cooking classes that subscribers can take. Each week, there's line-up of 40-plus different live courses to stream, and virtual attendees get the ability to pose questions and interact with the chefs and experts in real time (yes, that means you can potentially directly ask Guy Fieri or Alton Brown questions). Instructors for the live programming include a variety of culinary influencers, cookbook authors, major restauranteurs, and plenty of huge Food Network stars including Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis, Ina Garten, Ree Drummond, Martha Stewart, Alex Guarnaschelli, Sunny Anderson, Molly Yeh, Dan Langan, James Briscione and Rick Martinez.
In addition to the live classes, it's also stocked with a catalog of 800 on-demand cooking courses (updating every month) helmed by Food Network stars who'll teach you how to whip up their favorites in a way that allows you to follow along.
On-demand step-by-step video tutorials and recipes
As a subscriber, you get access to over 80,000 searchable Food Network recipes to help you pull off pretty much any dish you can imagine. Plus, for those moments when you really need to see how to do it, there's a trove of step-by-step video tutorials and recipes to visually walk you through the whole process. Even better, if you just need a little help with a particular section or technique in a recipe, you can quickly jump to the specific part and watch it rather than fuss over the description.
On-demand and early access to popular Food Network shows
For Food Network fiends, a subscription to the FNK app also gets you access to an exclusive curated selection of Food Network shows that you can't get anywhere else (and you'll get to watch new episodes of some of the its most popular shows before anyone else).
Get ingredients for recipes delivered right to you door
Helping you avoid the panic that sets in after discovering mid-recipe that you don't actually have everything you need for it, there's an in-app grocery ordering feature that makes it easy to get all the ingredients delivered via Amazon Fresh, Instacart, or Peapod ahead of time. Plus, you'll also get a heads up on what you'll need days before any live cooking class you've signed up for so you can prep accordingly.
If you're interested in checking it, Food Network's offering Thrillist readers a generous discount on annual subscriptions right now, dropping the price from $40 to $34 when you use code THRILLIST15 (plus, you'll also get a 30-day free trial when you sign up).