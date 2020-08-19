You Have Until Midnight to Grab an iPad Pro for Almost 50% Off
A sale like this doesn't happen often. There are four models on sale, all with 12.9" screen, WiFi, and 64GB.
I'll keep this brief, since time is literally money in this scenario.
From right now until 11:59pm (EST) tonight, B&H is offering up four iPad Pro models for up to 42% off. Each model boasts a 12.9" screen, 64GB, WiFi, and 4G LTE. However, the best deal is on this previous gen iPad Pro which is selling for $669 (normally $1,149) saving you 42%.
There's also a fantastic deal on an ASUS Designo 16:9 IPS monitor with 2560 x 1440 resolution. Normally selling for $400, it's on sale for $279.
Here are the deals:
Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Space Gray, Previous Gen)
Sale price: $669 (normally $1,149)
Apple iPad Pro 12.9" and AppleCare+ Protection Plan Kit (64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Space Gray, Previous Gen)
Sale price: $769 (normally $1,278)
Apple iPad Pro 12.9" with Magic Keyboard Kit (64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Space Gray, Previous Gen)
Sale price: $999 (normally $1,498)
Apple iPad Pro 12.9" with Magic Keyboard and AppleCare+ Protection Plan Kit (64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Space Gray, Previous Gen)
Sale price: $1,099 (normally $1,627)
ASUS Designo 27" 16:9 IPS Monitor
Sale price: $279 (normally $400)
