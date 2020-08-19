You Have Until Midnight to Grab an iPad Pro for Almost 50% Off

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

I'll keep this brief, since time is literally money in this scenario.

From right now until 11:59pm (EST) tonight, B&H is offering up four iPad Pro models for up to 42% off. Each model boasts a 12.9" screen, 64GB, WiFi, and 4G LTE. However, the best deal is on this previous gen iPad Pro which is selling for $669 (normally $1,149) saving you 42%.

There's also a fantastic deal on an ASUS Designo 16:9 IPS monitor with 2560 x 1440 resolution. Normally selling for $400, it's on sale for $279.

Here are the deals: