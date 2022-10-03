This Gatlinburg Airbnb Comes with Free Dollywood Tickets
Plus a hot tub, a fully-stocked game room, and incredible views of the Smoky Mountains.
There are many reasons to visit Gatlinburg, Tennessee, from the abundance of moonshine distilleries and pancake houses to the easy access to the Great Smoky Mountains. And, of course, the town happens to be just 10 miles from Dollywood, one of our favorite theme parks in the country (especially if you’re a big fan of Dolly Parton, which we assume you are). Ready to plan your next visit? Start by booking this amenity-filled Airbnb just outside of town.
The cozy cabin boasts a perfect location: about a 10-minute drive from downtown Gatlinburg, a 15-minute drive from Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and a 20-minute drive from Pigeon Forge and Dollywood. It’s definitely close enough to all the action, but still remote enough for you to fully relax away from the crowds at the end of the day.
Inside, the home features all-wood floors and walls, vaulted ceilings, and just enough space for a couple or solo traveler. The living room has a stone fireplace for cool evenings, while the king-size bedroom is piled high with warm blankets and pillows. The ensuite bathroom comes with a spa-like walk-in shower that is big enough for two people (or one person who doesn’t like to share shampoo).
Upstairs, you’ll find a game room with a pool table, dart board, and TV. There are also two outdoor patios—one with a hot tub and color-changing LED lights, and one with a grill and Adirondack chairs. If you don’t feel like eating outside, the indoor kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, two coffee makers, and everything else you need for easy homemade meals.
And that brings us to the best feature of this Gatlinburg Airbnb: 12 free tickets every day to nearby attractions, including Legacy Mountain Ziplines, Five Oaks Riding Stables, WonderWorks, and—you guessed it—Dollywood. That’s a daily value of about $580 (according to the host), which makes this rental worth far more than the nightly rate.
Speaking of rates, this cabin is currently listed at $163 per night and can fit up to two guests. The listing has a perfect 5.0 rating, with reviewers praising its “nice amenities” and “super comfy bed.” If you can’t find dates that work for you, the host has plenty of other cabins close by (and they all come with free Dollywood tickets), including a two-bedroom cabin in Sevierville and a lakeside home in Pigeon Forge.