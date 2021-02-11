Lunar New Year Enjoy a Proper Lunar New Year Feast With These Special Goldbelly Meal Kits From hand-made dumplings and pork buns, to long noodles and Peking duck dinners, these feasts are all you need to ring in the Year of the Ox with a delicious bang.

‌ Although it may not be possible to celebrate Lunar New Year this year convening with friends and loved ones to feast to a happy, healthy, and prosperous year ahead, that doesn't mean that you can't still enjoy the the traditional feasting part from the comfort (and safety) of your own home. If you're looking to partake in the food-forward festivities of Lunar New Year—kicking off this year on February 12 and continuing for 15 days—we're here to help you make that happen. We've pulled together a variety of delicious meal kits and dishes from some of the country's best Asian restaurants and bakeries that will ship fresh directly to your door via Goldbelly. So go ahead and splurge a little, and usher in The Year of the Ox as flavorfully as possible.

Momofuku Pork Buns - 12 Pack $119 That's right, you can get Momofuku's famous pork buns shipped directly to your house. This pack comes with everything you'll need to recreate them using the same recipe that's been used since they first hit the menu when David Chang's Momofuku Noodle Bar opened in 2004. You'll receive 12 pieces of brined and roasted pork belly (sliced), pickled cucumber slices, hoisin sauce, steamed buns, and the option to add on a jar of Chili Crunch (which we personally highly recommend). $119 at Goldbelly

Jing Fong's Lunar New Year Dim Sum Kit for 3-4 $109 Although we're all antsy to enjoy a proper dim sum with a big crew of friends and family, this stacked kit from NYC's Jing Fong allows you to at least channel the energy and flavors of the experience at home. Even better? Proceeds from the sale of each will go toward the non-profit Welcome to Chinatown's Longevity Fund to support local businesses in NYC that have been struggling to survive during COVID. Each kit comes with everything you'll need to pull off a proper dim sum feast, including Har Gow Shrimp Dumplings, Siu Mai Shrimp & Pork Dumplings, Wonton Soup, Wontons, Mushroom Longevity Noodles, soy and hot chili sauces, plus a bamboo steamer and three red envelopes, which are customary Chinese New Year gifts. $109 at Goldbelly

Nom Wah Dumpling Best Seller - 39 Pack $99 Gather round, dumpling fiends. This one's for you. Nom Wah—NYC's first and oldest dim sum restaurant—has long been known for its next-level dumplings. And now, you can enjoy some of its best-sellers right at home. This pack comes with 18 of its famous chicken and cabbage dumplings, and 21 of its iconic pork soup dumplings. That may sound like plenty, but trust us: you'll be wishing there were even more once you get a taste. $99 at Goldbelly

Chinese New Year Krispie Treats - 12 Pack $49 Rice Krispies could never. These homemade confections from New York's Treat House come in caramel sea salt and chocolate flavors and are topped with three different fondant designs nodding to the Chinese New Year. $49 at Goldbelly

TAO Peking Duck Dinner Kit for 4 $149 Enjoy TAO's award-winning twist on traditional Peking duck with this kit, which comes with everything you'll need to recreate it at home. This pack comes with a free-range heritage duck (that's been marinated and dried for 48 hours, and cooked), plus 10 bao buns, hoisin sauce, cucumber, and scallions. $149 at Goldbelly

Lady M's Confections Green Tea Mille Crêpes Cake $95 Treat yourself to this famous sweet delight from NYC's Lady M Confections, which features at least 20 "lacy thin" crepes blanketing layers of light pastry cream, altogether boasting phenomenal green tea flavors, and topped with powdered matcha. $95 at Goldbelly

Wow Bao - Choose Your Own 24 Pack $95 If you're looking to go all-in on bao buns, this choose-your-own pack from Chicago's Wow Bao is the ultimate treat. In it, you'll get 24 steamed fluffy bao buns in flavors of your choosing. Choose your array of 4-packs in four different filling options including Terriyaki Chicken, BBQ Berkshire Pork, Spicy Mongolian Beef, and Whole Wheat Vegetable. $95 at Goldbelly

New Territories' Lunar New Year Golden Goddess Boba Tea Kit for 6 $64 These limited edition Golden Goddess boba kits from NYC's New Territories come with everything you'll need to fix up 6 boba teas at home including 6 servings of Iron Goddess tea, 6 servings of Golden Boba, oak milk, a souvenier mason jar and a reusable lid and straw. $64 at Goldbelly

Shirley Chung's Miss Chi Chicken Jiaozi Dumplings - 40 Pack $99 These Chicken Jiaozi Dumplings are a signature from chef Shirley Chung, made with all-natural ground chicken thighs, Chinese five-spice, minced ginger, and scallions and served with a side of Chiangkang black vingar sauce and oil. They arrive vacuum sealed and are meant to serve up to 8 people (though we have faith you can do plenty of damage if sharing with just another person). $99 at Goldbelly

