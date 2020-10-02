Make Room for Dessert With This Delicious Gelato Delivery Deal
Washington, D.C.'s Dolcezza Gelato is currently offering a deal on pints of its hugely popular frozen treats, and will ship them anywhere for free.
If you're the type of person who turns to ice cream as a stress management tactic, we applaud you. It may be slightly less healthy than, say, yoga or meditation (just slightly), but damn if it doesn't do the trick. And considering the state of affairs at the moment, you may be feeling the urge to go full spoon-in-pint a bit more than usual. Luckily, right now you can stock your freezer with a whole bunch of the good stuff, because one of the country's best gelato makers is currently running a big deal on some of its most popular flavors -- and they'll even ship them to your house for free.
Washington, D.C.'s Dolcezza Gelato has been whipping up handmade gelato since 2004, and is frequently deemed one of the best gelato makers in the country (try its Stracciatella and you'll understand why). It takes extra care to use local ingredients when possible, and produces everything in small batches by hand. And, for a limited time, you can snag a four-pack of pints for just $69 (down from the original $79) when you order them via Goldbelly.
You have lots of options when it comes to the four-pack, whether you want four of one flavor, a pack of its best-sellers, or a combination of different flavors of your choosing. These are the gelato varieties you can pick from:
- Stracciatella
- Mascarpone & Berries
- Roasted Strawberry
- Peanut Butter Stracciatella
- Black Sesame
- Coffee & Cookies
- Swiss Chocolate
- Dark Chocolate
- Tramontana
- Pistachio Siciliano