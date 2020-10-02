Make Room for Dessert With This Delicious Gelato Delivery Deal

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

If you're the type of person who turns to ice cream as a stress management tactic, we applaud you. It may be slightly less healthy than, say, yoga or meditation (just slightly), but damn if it doesn't do the trick. And considering the state of affairs at the moment, you may be feeling the urge to go full spoon-in-pint a bit more than usual. Luckily, right now you can stock your freezer with a whole bunch of the good stuff, because one of the country's best gelato makers is currently running a big deal on some of its most popular flavors -- and they'll even ship them to your house for free.

Washington, D.C.'s Dolcezza Gelato has been whipping up handmade gelato since 2004, and is frequently deemed one of the best gelato makers in the country (try its Stracciatella and you'll understand why). It takes extra care to use local ingredients when possible, and produces everything in small batches by hand. And, for a limited time, you can snag a four-pack of pints for just $69 (down from the original $79) when you order them via Goldbelly.