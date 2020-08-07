Snag This Deal & Fill Your Freezer With Giant Jacques Torres Ice Cream Sandwiches

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Anyone else eating their weight in ice cream lately? No? Just me? Well, you're missing out. But now's your chance to catch up, because Goldbelly is currently running an exclusive delivery special on massive ice cream sandwiches from famed chocolatier Jacques Torres that will hook you up with 12 of them for $30 cheaper than usual.

Jacqures Torres is a James Beard award-winning pastry chef who's built what amounts to a chocolate empire in NYC, where he serves incredibly decadent desserts and treats, including his beloved chocolate chip cookies. Now he's using those same cookies to serve as the bookends to massive ice cream sandwiches (they're four inches each) filled with his own hand made ice cream. And the best part? They're currently just $99 per dozen, and will ship frozen straight to your door via Goldbelly.