Snag This Deal & Fill Your Freezer With Giant Jacques Torres Ice Cream Sandwiches
Right now, you can get a 12-pack of these massive (and massively delicious) frozen treats delivered straight to your door at a steep discount.
Anyone else eating their weight in ice cream lately? No? Just me? Well, you're missing out. But now's your chance to catch up, because Goldbelly is currently running an exclusive delivery special on massive ice cream sandwiches from famed chocolatier Jacques Torres that will hook you up with 12 of them for $30 cheaper than usual.
Jacqures Torres is a James Beard award-winning pastry chef who's built what amounts to a chocolate empire in NYC, where he serves incredibly decadent desserts and treats, including his beloved chocolate chip cookies. Now he's using those same cookies to serve as the bookends to massive ice cream sandwiches (they're four inches each) filled with his own hand made ice cream. And the best part? They're currently just $99 per dozen, and will ship frozen straight to your door via Goldbelly.
Here's what you'll get in each 12-pack of freshly crafted frozen treats:
- 3 strawberry ice cream sandwiches
- 3 chocolate ice cream sandwiches
- 3 vanilla ice cream sandwiches
- 3 mocha ice cream sandwiches
This $99 offer is only available for a limited time, so you'd be wise to order quick if you want to take advantage of the deal. Your aching sweet tooth is counting on you.