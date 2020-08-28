Say Shuck It & Stock Up On These Fresh Oyster Delivery Deals
In the mood for some fresh oysters? You can get dozens of them delivered super-fresh from Maine at a bargain right now.
While summer 2020 may be a bit unconventional (understatement of the season?), there's one thing that definitely hasn't ben affected by the pandemic: our collective longing for some fresh, delicious oysters. And even though you may not have the chance to visit your favorite coastal oyster-slingers this season, you can still enjoy some delicious, fresh bivalves without even leaving your home. In fact, right now's a great time to do just that, because Maine's Mook Sea Farm is running a number of special deals that'll save you big money on dozens of fresh oysters, delivered straight to your door.
Founded back in 1985 in the midcoast of Maine, Mook Sea Farm uses advanced tech to grow oysters that it describes as "essentially perfect." And who doesn't love an essentially perfect oyster? Right now, they're offering significant discounts on some of their best-sellers, which you can enjoy fresh at home via Goldbelly delivery (as long as you're comfortable shucking yourself).
Here's the scoop:
- Save $20 on a 50-pack of Mook Sea Farm's signature Moon Dancer oysters [Get it]
- Save $20 on a 50-pack of Belly Dancer oysters (which are exclusively available via Goldbelly) [Get it]
- Save $20 on a 50-pack of Mookiemoto oysters (modeled after West Coast oysters) [Get it]
- Save $20 on a 50-pack of Moon Dancer oysters (Mook Sea Farm's signature) and Belly Dancer oysters. [Get it]